In the wake of the Arizona Coyotes' failed attempt to build a new arena in Tempe, fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the team's new decision. Arizona is planning to play the 2023-24 season at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.

The news of the Coyotes' plan to continue in their current location despite the setback sparked a range of reactions and raised questions about the team's future.

One fan expressed disbelief at the prospect of a major professional team playing in a 5,000-seat arena, questioning whether the NHL wanted to be taken seriously.

"A major professional team playing at a 5,000 seat arena? Apparently Bettman doesn't want people to take the NHL seriously. It's obvious that area can't or won't support a team. Why does the NHL insist on keeping it there?"

"A major professional team playing at a 5,000 seat arena? Apparently Bettman doesn't want people to take the NHL seriously. It's obvious that area can't or won't support a team. Why does the NHL insist on keeping it there?"

His statement raises concerns about the arena's capacity and the perception of the league's commitment to a market that has faced ongoing challenges. It suggested that the area might not have the necessary support to sustain a team, calling into question the league's decision to keep the Arizona Coyotes in Arizona.

Another fan characterized the situation as a clown show. They argued that while there may be dedicated fans in Arizona, their numbers might not be sufficient to generate significant revenue for the team.

"What a clown show, I know there’s hardcore fans in Arizona but that majority isn’t large enough to generate revenue for the team. Move em out".

"What a clown show, I know there's hardcore fans in Arizona but that majority isn't large enough to generate revenue for the team. Move em out".

Average Dubas Enjoyer @GustavHerwitz @FriedgeHNIC Makes sense, going to take a while to get all the players Chinese passports

Petey @PeteyHarrison



Shame on all keeping this farce of a franchise afloat. @FriedgeHNIC Embarrassing for Gary's pet project.... rabid fan base waiting in Quebec City.Shame on all keeping this farce of a franchise afloat.

J @jceezz @FriedgeHNIC NHL is such an unserious league. Embarrassing

#NotOKAY Alex @Alex11Leblanc @FriedgeHNIC I'm about done caring about the NHL, just not a professional sport

y-ShoresyTakeOnTheCanesPt2 @caseyskater @wyshynski @ArizonaCoyotes Good for their fans but as a hockey team this is embarrassing

Jeremy Jennings @kombatjennings @wyshynski @ArizonaCoyotes A brief reprieve but how long can it last will be the question.

Some people directed their frustration over the Arizona Coyotes decision toward NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

Amid the criticism, some fans directed their frustrations towards NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. They suggest that he is stubbornly clinging to the idea of keeping the Arizona Coyotes in Arizona despite mounting challenges. One fan expressed the belief that Bettman was unwilling to admit his mistakes and cut his losses. The team's current location might not be in the best interest of the franchise or the league as a whole.

"Gary Bettman is going to continue to square peg that round hole for as long as possible. He just can’t admit that he is wrong and cut his losses."

TellerofTruths @TellerofThe @FriedgeHNIC Gary Bettman is going to continue to square peg that round hole for as long as possible. He just can't admit that he is wrong and cut his losses.

The reactions on Twitter highlight the polarized opinions surrounding the Arizona Coyotes' decision to play at Mullett Arena. Some fans remain skeptical about the team's future in Arizona and question the viability of the market.

Meanwhile, others have maintained their support for the Coyotes and hope that the team can overcome its challenges and thrive in their current location. As the franchise moves forward, the debate over the Arizona Coyotes' long-term prospects is likely to continue.

