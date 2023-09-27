"Wait this isn’t a parody list?" - Fans react to ESPN's team ranking for 2023/24 NHL season

ESPN's recent release of their top 10 NHL teams for the next three seasons has sent shockwaves through the hockey community. Nathan "Grav" from SDPNSports took to Twitter to share the list, which has left fans scratching their heads and in some cases, outright disbelieving the rankings.

One fan's incredulous response captured the sentiment of many when they tweeted:

"Wait…this isn’t a parody list? Where are the Avs lol."

Expand Tweet

Another fan took a more historical perspective, referencing ESPN analyst Greg Wyshynski's apparent lingering bitterness over the 2001 Stanley Cup Finals:

"Wysh is still butthurt about 2001 Finals."

Expand Tweet

The reactions to ESPN's list ranged from disbelief to amusement:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ESPN's top 10 NHL team rankings for the 2023/24 season have certainly ignited a firestorm of reactions among hockey fans.

What does the term 'healthy scratch' mean in the NHL?

A 'healthy scratch' in the NHL pertains to a situation where a player is omitted from the game lineup despite being physically fit to participate. This term encompasses various scenarios that offer insights into different aspects of a player's career or situation.

One common rationale for designating a player as a healthy scratch is to prevent injuries. Coaches often employ this strategy to give rest to experienced players or those recuperating from minor injuries, ensuring their well-being and readiness for upcoming matches. It serves as a precautionary measure to safeguard valuable assets during the demanding season.

For seasoned players, being scratched can be a pivotal juncture in their careers. It potentially indicates that retirement might be on the horizon, particularly if these veteran players find themselves excluded from the lineup more frequently. As the rigors of professional hockey exact their toll, coaches may opt to rest older players to extend their careers.

On occasion, a coach might scratch a veteran player strategically, signifying that the player won't be available for the current game but may return for a more significant one.