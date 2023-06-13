A recent photo of New York Rangers player Artemi Panarin sporting a bald look has sparked a flurry of reactions among fans on Twitter.

As fans found the unexpected change in Panarin's hairstyle, they wasted no time in sharing their thoughts. As with any social media discussion, fan reactions on Twitter vary, ranging from playful jabs to hopeful expectations.

Artemi Panarin's new bald look has certainly caught the attention of fans, sparking a mix of humor and anticipation. Here's a look:

One fan couldn't resist making a playful jab at Artemi Panarin's playoff performance:

"His hair disappeared just like the rest of him did in the playoffs."

The tweet humorously refers to Panarin's lackluster performance during the playoffs and playfully suggests a connection between his disappearing hair and disappearance on the ice.

Another took a more lighthearted approach, suggesting that Panarin's new bald look might indicate a career switch to the UFC, a prominent mixed martial arts organization:

"Maybe he just decided to make a career in the UFC"

Meanwhile, a hopeful fan expressed optimism for a different outcome in future playoffs:

"Hopefully, this means it will be a different Artemi that shows in the playoffs next year."

He hopes for a stronger playoff performance from Panarin in the upcoming season.

A look at Artemi Panarin's NHL career and achievements

After a successful career in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Artemi Panarin joined the Chicago Blackhawks as a free agent on May 1, 2015.

Playing alongside fellow Russian Artem Anisimov and Patrick Kane, he quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. In his rookie season, Panarin recorded an impressive 30 goals and 77 points, earning him the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.

Panarin had previously showcased his skills on North American ice during the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship. Before his NHL debut, Panarin had enjoyed a successful seven-year stint in the KHL, culminating in a standout season in 2014-15.

Panarin's transition to the NHL was seamless, marked by scoring in his debut game and tallying a hat trick against the New York Rangers. After a productive stint with the Blackhawks, Panarin was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017. He continued his impressive form, leading the team with 82 points in his first season, helping them secure consecutive playoff appearances.

In 2019, Panarin signed a lucrative seven-year contract with the New York Rangers and helped them reach the Eastern Conference Final in 2022.

