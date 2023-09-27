"Better at baseball than hockey": Fans troll Auston Matthews' big hit at Blue Jays practice  

Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and defenseman Morgan Rielly donned matching Blue Jays practice uniforms, blending two beloved Toronto teams.

In an unexpected crossover between the worlds of hockey and baseball, fans had a field day as the Leafs and Blue Jays converged during a unique practice session at Rogers Centre.

With the Leafs' regular season on the horizon and the Jays vying for a coveted playoff spot, this friendly encounter between the two Toronto franchises brought forth a lighthearted exchange that fans couldn't resist poking fun at.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, who share exceptional chemistry as linemates on the Leafs' top line, decided to give baseball a try. They were spotted practicing pitching and honing their base coverage skills.

However, it was Auston Matthews who stole the show with his impressive hit that sent the baseball soaring into the outfield. The Toronto Blue Jays couldn't help but join in on the fun, dubbing Matthews' powerful hit a "MOONSHOT" and using the hashtag #NextLevel in a playful tweet.

As fans playfully engaged with the moment, social media lit up with amusing comments and light-hearted banter:

Yet another fan couldn't resist the playful comparison, exclaiming:

"Man, I thought we signed Ortiz,"

Alluding to legendary slugger David Ortiz.

The convergence of these two beloved Toronto franchises on the field provided fans with a delightful and unexpected moment of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

While the Leafs and Jays pursue excellence in their respective sports, moments like these remind fans that sports are not just about competition but also about the joy, unity, and shared enthusiasm that they bring to our lives.

More from the Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews's presence at Rogers Centre

As Auston Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Rielly enjoyed a unique afternoon at the Rogers Centre with the Toronto Blue Jays, they are also preparing for an upcoming preseason game in St. Thomas, Ontario.

This game was arranged after the nearby community of Listowel won the Kraft Hockeyville sweepstakes. Despite being established players well beyond competing for roster spots, they were expected to make appearances in the preseason games against the Montreal Canadiens.

Interestingly, the Leafs' game will take place at the Joe Thornton Community Centre, named after their former teammate who played for Toronto during the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, with puck drop scheduled for 6:30 ET against the Buffalo Sabres.