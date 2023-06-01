Fans troll Brad Treliving as he is congratulated by pizza company owned by his dad - "Now I know the leafs are screwed"

On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs named Brad Treliving as their new general manager. Boston Pizza, a well-known Canadian multinational restaurant chain, congratulated Brad Treliving on his appointment as the Maple Leafs' new general manager on their official Twitter handle.
Notably, the famous Boston Pizza chain's owner is none other than Jim Treliving, Brad's father.
Maple Leafs fans were quick to respond to the post, flooding the comment section with hilarious responses.
One fan said:
"Oh jesus christ. Now I know the leafs are screwed."
Brad Treliving becomes the Toronto Maple Leafs' 18th GM
Brad Treliving was named the 18th general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Many Leafs fans were taken aback when the club announced the departure of Kyle Dubas on May 19.
Kyle Dubas' contract was set to expire on June 30 but the club decided not to renew the contract and released Dubas from his role.
The departure of Kyle Dubas marks a significant change for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played a key role in how their roster is currently constructed. Treliving is aware of the team's high expectations.
He is also aware of the pressure that comes with leading one of the NHL's most storied franchises. As the team moves forward under Treliving's guidance, it remains to be seen how the new GM will address the concerns and doubts.
Treliving previously worked as the GM of the Calgary Flames. He was appointed by the club back in 2014. He spent nine years with the Flames and helped the team to rebuild, making some significant changes during his stay.
Under his direction, the Calgary Flames made it to the playoffs five times and clinched the Pacific Division title twice in nine years. His contract was set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, but the two sides mutually agreed to part ways in April of this year.
One of the primary reasons the Flames let Treliving go was the team's disappointing season, which saw them miss out on the playoffs by a narrow margin. The Flames finished the season with a 38-27-17 record.
Treliving also made significant moves last offseason, including the departure of star players such as Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. However, those changes did not benefit the club as expected. Read the full story here.