Fans troll Brad Treliving as he is congratulated by pizza company owned by his dad - "Now I know the leafs are screwed"

On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs named Brad Treliving as their new general manager. Boston Pizza, a well-known Canadian multinational restaurant chain, congratulated Brad Treliving on his appointment as the Maple Leafs' new general manager on their official Twitter handle.

Notably, the famous Boston Pizza chain's owner is none other than Jim Treliving, Brad's father.

Maple Leafs fans were quick to respond to the post, flooding the comment section with hilarious responses.

One fan said:

"Oh jesus christ. Now I know the leafs are screwed."

Here are some of the top reactions to the post:

Clark @seriousleafs @bostonpizza I heard you guys hired Austin Mathews as your digital pepperoni puck ambassador for 10 million a year, can you confirm? @bostonpizza I heard you guys hired Austin Mathews as your digital pepperoni puck ambassador for 10 million a year, can you confirm?

Will Lumsden 🇺🇦 @TWLumsden @bostonpizza So if the Leafs win the second round next year do they get a pizza party? Can't wait to find out what swamp water mix each of the buds pair with their great white north! @bostonpizza So if the Leafs win the second round next year do they get a pizza party? Can't wait to find out what swamp water mix each of the buds pair with their great white north!

Haze @RileyHaze3 @bostonpizza Oh jesus christ. Now I know the leafs are screwed. @bostonpizza Oh jesus christ. Now I know the leafs are screwed.

Bird Up @adge_16 @bostonpizza Why is a Canadian company named after an American city? Pathetic lol @bostonpizza Why is a Canadian company named after an American city? Pathetic lol

Jay @G00dWillBunting



Auston Matthews, the Big Cactus from Arizona becomes officially sponsored by BP's Cactus Cut Potatoes. You cut him a big check for say, I dunno, 8-years which just so happens to reduce his NHL salary by a couple million per season. @bostonpizza Marketing idea for you.Auston Matthews, the Big Cactus from Arizona becomes officially sponsored by BP's Cactus Cut Potatoes. You cut him a big check for say, I dunno, 8-years which just so happens to reduce his NHL salary by a couple million per season. @bostonpizza Marketing idea for you. Auston Matthews, the Big Cactus from Arizona becomes officially sponsored by BP's Cactus Cut Potatoes. You cut him a big check for say, I dunno, 8-years which just so happens to reduce his NHL salary by a couple million per season.

Lonewolf_11681 @11681wolfman @bostonpizza Kind of funny that they have no Boston Pizza in America and only in Canada lol @bostonpizza Kind of funny that they have no Boston Pizza in America and only in Canada lol

Brad Treliving becomes the Toronto Maple Leafs' 18th GM

Brad Treliving was named the 18th general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Many Leafs fans were taken aback when the club announced the departure of Kyle Dubas on May 19.

Toronto Maple Leafs @MapleLeafs Brad Treliving has been named the club’s General Manager Brad Treliving has been named the club’s General Manager

Kyle Dubas' contract was set to expire on June 30 but the club decided not to renew the contract and released Dubas from his role.

The departure of Kyle Dubas marks a significant change for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played a key role in how their roster is currently constructed. Treliving is aware of the team's high expectations.

He is also aware of the pressure that comes with leading one of the NHL's most storied franchises. As the team moves forward under Treliving's guidance, it remains to be seen how the new GM will address the concerns and doubts.

Treliving previously worked as the GM of the Calgary Flames. He was appointed by the club back in 2014. He spent nine years with the Flames and helped the team to rebuild, making some significant changes during his stay.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

Under his direction, the Calgary Flames made it to the playoffs five times and clinched the Pacific Division title twice in nine years. His contract was set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, but the two sides mutually agreed to part ways in April of this year.

One of the primary reasons the Flames let Treliving go was the team's disappointing season, which saw them miss out on the playoffs by a narrow margin. The Flames finished the season with a 38-27-17 record.

Treliving also made significant moves last offseason, including the departure of star players such as Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau. However, those changes did not benefit the club as expected. Read the full story here.

