The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 7-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Florida Panthers delivered yet another underwhelming performance, scoring only two goals in the game. Sergei Bobrovsky, who has carried his team throughout the playoffs, has gone cold in the first two games and had to be pulled in the second period.

On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights have continued to show off their offensive prowess, scoring 12 goals in the first two games. While it was a heartbreaking game to watch as a Florida Panthers fan, fans in general though seemed to enjoy the Cats' defeat, taking to Twitter to troll the Panthers.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Florida Panthers' humiliating Game 2 loss:

Matt Mattoon @MattMattoon3 @PulpmxShow sorry I couldn’t watch the show, I was watching the knights SHIT on the Florida panthers @PulpmxShow sorry I couldn’t watch the show, I was watching the knights SHIT on the Florida panthers

Drake @drizzzy17 Florida panthers are in shambles, lovely sight to see Florida panthers are in shambles, lovely sight to see

#NHL FLORIDA PANTHERS CAN EAT A FUCKING DICK!!! learn how to lose YOU PIECE OF SHITS!!! #NHL Playoffs FLORIDA PANTHERS CAN EAT A FUCKING DICK!!! learn how to lose YOU PIECE OF SHITS!!!#NHL #NHLPlayoffs

#VegasBorn I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team meltdown quite like the Florida Panthers just did. Amazing stuff! I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team meltdown quite like the Florida Panthers just did. Amazing stuff! #VegasBorn

Bulletproof Dress @BulletProofDres @JamesKnowsDidly I feel like Florida is just completely off their game. Vegas is by no means a bad team, clearly. I just think that the Panthers had too much time off and their confidence was rocked early. @JamesKnowsDidly I feel like Florida is just completely off their game. Vegas is by no means a bad team, clearly. I just think that the Panthers had too much time off and their confidence was rocked early.

Harry Ruiz @harryruiz The Florida Panthers after getting stomped in game 2 of the #StanleyCupFinal The Florida Panthers after getting stomped in game 2 of the #StanleyCupFinal. https://t.co/enFpcT3TCQ

The Public Money (Pro Napper) @CoryWCrow If VGK take care of business on Thursday, Florida is cooked.



Better be ready for a HOSTILE environment. Panthers fans gonna ba PISSED If VGK take care of business on Thursday, Florida is cooked. Better be ready for a HOSTILE environment. Panthers fans gonna ba PISSED

Glizzy McGuire @B_Raw93 Vegas…an expansion team that’s been around for less than a decade…is going to hoist the cup before the Florida Panthers who have embarrassed South Florida for 30 years. They do not make this come back without Bob, and he is cooked. Sad to see it end like this #TimeToHunt Vegas…an expansion team that’s been around for less than a decade…is going to hoist the cup before the Florida Panthers who have embarrassed South Florida for 30 years. They do not make this come back without Bob, and he is cooked. Sad to see it end like this #TimeToHunt

Why @Dfndpltcns @NHL @NHL I hope you are proud of the #FloridaPanthers What an embarrassing performance by a bunch of thugs. After 10 misconducts it should be five on the goalie for an entire period. No wonder nobody watches the @NHL I hope you are proud of the #FloridaPanthers What an embarrassing performance by a bunch of thugs. After 10 misconducts it should be five on the goalie for an entire period. No wonder nobody watches the @NHL

Trevor C Smith @trevorcsmith Pretty deliciously hilarious to see Florida Panthers fans suddenly crying about bad officiating. Pretty deliciously hilarious to see Florida Panthers fans suddenly crying about bad officiating.

Brad Hallier @bhallier The Florida Panthers are a buncha weeny whiny wusses. The Florida Panthers are a buncha weeny whiny wusses.

The Vegas Golden Knights down the Florida Panthers 7-2 in Game 2

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Two

Coming into Game 2, the Vegas Golden Knights began to dominate the game early in the first period with Jonathan Marchessault putting the team a goal ahead under 10 minutes.

With less than three minutes remaining before the first intermission, Alec Martinez made it 2-0. In the second period, Nicolas Roy slotted the puck past Bobrovsky for a wrister to put the Golden Knights 3-0 ahead at the 2:59 mark.

7:10 into the second period, Brett Howden's backhand goal further extended the Knights' lead to 4-0. The Knights were already up by four goals before the end of the second period, leaving the Panthers with very less chance to mount a comeback.

The story of the Knights' scoring abilities continued to display on top in the third period as well. Anton Lundell scored the first goal for the Panthers in the game, giving the team some momentum.

However, before the Panthers could mount a comeback in the remaining frame of the third, Marchessault and Amadio further scored two more goals in under 11 minutes to put the Vegas Golden Knights up 6-1. Matthew Tkachuk scored his first Stanley Cup Finals goal to make it 6-2.

With less than three minutes remaining before the final buzzer, Brett Howden scored the seventh goal to help his side take a commanding 7-2 victory. Adin Hill was brilliant in the nets, making 29 saves in the contest. Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and one assist contribution.

The series will now move to the FLA Live Arena in Florida for Game 3 which is scheduled for Thursday, June 8.

