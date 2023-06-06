The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 7-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
The Florida Panthers delivered yet another underwhelming performance, scoring only two goals in the game. Sergei Bobrovsky, who has carried his team throughout the playoffs, has gone cold in the first two games and had to be pulled in the second period.
On the other hand, the Vegas Golden Knights have continued to show off their offensive prowess, scoring 12 goals in the first two games. While it was a heartbreaking game to watch as a Florida Panthers fan, fans in general though seemed to enjoy the Cats' defeat, taking to Twitter to troll the Panthers.
Here are some of the best reactions to the Florida Panthers' humiliating Game 2 loss:
The Vegas Golden Knights down the Florida Panthers 7-2 in Game 2
Coming into Game 2, the Vegas Golden Knights began to dominate the game early in the first period with Jonathan Marchessault putting the team a goal ahead under 10 minutes.
With less than three minutes remaining before the first intermission, Alec Martinez made it 2-0. In the second period, Nicolas Roy slotted the puck past Bobrovsky for a wrister to put the Golden Knights 3-0 ahead at the 2:59 mark.
7:10 into the second period, Brett Howden's backhand goal further extended the Knights' lead to 4-0. The Knights were already up by four goals before the end of the second period, leaving the Panthers with very less chance to mount a comeback.
The story of the Knights' scoring abilities continued to display on top in the third period as well. Anton Lundell scored the first goal for the Panthers in the game, giving the team some momentum.
However, before the Panthers could mount a comeback in the remaining frame of the third, Marchessault and Amadio further scored two more goals in under 11 minutes to put the Vegas Golden Knights up 6-1. Matthew Tkachuk scored his first Stanley Cup Finals goal to make it 6-2.
With less than three minutes remaining before the final buzzer, Brett Howden scored the seventh goal to help his side take a commanding 7-2 victory. Adin Hill was brilliant in the nets, making 29 saves in the contest. Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and one assist contribution.
The series will now move to the FLA Live Arena in Florida for Game 3 which is scheduled for Thursday, June 8.