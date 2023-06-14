Phil Kessel's recent accomplishment of winning his third Stanley Cup has inevitably sparked a mix of emotions among hockey fans. While some celebrate his success, others have taken to social media to troll the former Toronto Maple Leafs forward for his bold statement.

"Takes me back to my Toronto days. You guys said I couldn't win, and now I'm a three-time champ. Remember that." - Phil Kessel

Twitter has become a breeding ground for sarcastic remarks and playful jabs directed at Phil Kessel. Fans, particularly those loyal to the Maple Leafs, couldn't resist poking fun at his comment, emphasizing Toronto's continued lack of championship glory.

Kessel's triumph serves as a reminder that success is not defined solely by one's past struggles, but by the determination to rise above them. His journey highlights the importance of perseverance and self-belief in the face of adversity, inspiring athletes and fans alike.

What is Phil Kessel's Ironman Streak?

Phil Kessel, the Vegas Golden Knights forward, currently holds the prestigious title of the NHL's Ironman. This remarkable streak represents the most consecutive regular-season games played, showcasing Kessel's durability and commitment to the sport. With an astonishing record of 1,064 consecutive games, he has solidified his place in hockey history.

Kessel's incredible run began on October 31, 2009, during his tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since then, he has consistently stepped onto the ice, overcoming injuries, fatigue, and other obstacles that can often disrupt a player's longevity. On October 25, 2022, he surpassed Keith Yandle's previous record of 989 games, reaching a significant milestone.

Even amid the intense playoffs, Kessel's Ironman streak remains intact, as playoff games are not counted. This means that his regular-season appearance streak is unaffected, and he continues to build upon his remarkable achievement.

Notably, Kessel's streak came close to ending in March 2022 when he was playing for the Arizona Coyotes. Despite his wife being in labor, Kessel dressed for the game played one shift, and then promptly left on a private jet to witness the birth of his child.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said it was amazing to see Kessel continue on his Ironman streak:

"Ya, there's some luck involved. And sometimes you're fortunate with how you don't put yourself in harm's way when you know some guys get hurt being in the wrong place at the wrong time. They turn and bump into somebody. Phil's been pretty good at avoiding those. At the same time, what he's on the cusp of doing, full credit to him."

This anecdote demonstrates the dedication and determination that has propelled Phil Kessel's Ironman streak, highlighting his unwavering commitment to both his family and the game of hockey.

