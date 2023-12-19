Fantasy Hockey 2023/24: 5 players you should consider avoiding for your fantasy team ft. Jesper Fast | Week 11

Fantasy hockey is set for its 11th week and managers have a good idea by now if their team has what it takes to make the playoffs.

If your team is struggling, looking at the waiver wire or making a trade to improve your roster is key. However, picking the right players is crucial for your team, and so is knowing what players not to.

Here are five players managers should avoid on your team.

Players to avoid in NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 11

#1 Jesper Fast

Jesper Fast has struggled to produce offensively this season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fast has skated in 31 games and has recorded just seven points, while in his last five games, he's recorded two points. The forward is also a -2 and has recorded just six penalty minutes, as he also isn't putting up other stats like shots, hits, or PIMs.

#2 Erik Cernak

Erik Cernak was expected to have a bigger role with the Tampa Bay Lightning but he hasn't produced much offensively this season.

Cernak has recorded five assists in 31 games as he's looking for his first goal this season. With Tampa Bay also struggling to keep the puck out of its net, Cernak is a -4, while he also isn't putting many shots on the net.

At this point, there are much better defensemen to take than Cernak.

#3 Barclay Goodrow

Barclay Goodrow continues to have a disappointing season for the New York Rangers.

Goodrow has recorded just one point in the past five games, and the forward has just four points in 27 games.

In his NHL career, Goodrow has never been a huge point producer, but he's usually good for around 40 fantasy points, which is a long shot for him to get now.

At this point, Goodrow should have been dropped from your fantasy team weeks ago.

#4 Filip Zadina

Filip Zadina was drafted sixth overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2018 but after struggling for five years, he was bought out and signed a deal with the San Jose Sharks.

Many had high hopes for Zadina as he was given a bigger role on offense, but he continued to struggle this season. In 26 games, he has just six points, and has just one in his past five games.

Zadina is now on the fourth line and getting less ice time, which makes him someone to avoid for fantasy hockey.

#5 Jakob Silfverberg

Jakob Silfverberg is 33 and is starting to decline, but his offensive production this year has been a surprise.

The Swede has recorded seven points in 30 games and has just one point in his past five games. Silfverberg is getting around 10 minutes per game now because of his struggles, which isn't enough ice time to impact the game and have success in fantasy hockey.