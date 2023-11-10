"Feel like Patrick Kane was reincarnated": Connor Bedard's four-point game against Lightning leaves Blackhawks fans reminiscing

Rookie sensation Connor Bedard took center stage at Amalie Arena, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a thrilling 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. In what marked his first multi-point NHL game, Bedard showcased his immense talent, tallying two goals and two assists in a performance that left Blackhawks fans reminiscing about the glory days of the franchise.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, has been making waves since his debut, and his latest performance only added to his growing legend. With 11 points, including seven goals and four assists, in just 12 games, he has firmly established himself as a future star in the league.

The victory for the Blackhawks was also a significant one, as it marked their first win at Amalie Arena since February 27, 2020. Corey Perry and Tyler Johnson also contributed to the team's success with their goals, while Petr Mrazek stood tall with 31 saves.

On the opposing side, the Lightning, who had been undefeated in regulation until this game, saw goals from Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos. However, the remarkable performance by Bedard was enough to secure the victory for the Blackhawks.

X, formerly Twitter, was abuzz with excitement as fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm for Connor Bedard's stunning performance against the Lightning:

As Chicago fans celebrated Connor Bedard's remarkable four-point game, they couldn't help but feel that the future of their beloved franchise was looking brighter than ever.

In an action-packed showdown between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Amalie Arena witnessed a thrilling contest that ended with the Blackhawks emerging victorious by a score of 5-3.

The Lightning struck first when Anthony Cirelli capitalized on a power-play opportunity, giving them a 1-0 lead just 3 minutes and 20 seconds into the game. However, the Blackhawks swiftly responded as Connor Bedard netted a goal at 4:42, knotting the score at 1-1.

Nikita Kucherov briefly put the Lightning ahead with a goal at 12:31, but the seesaw battle continued as Kevin Korchinski notched his first NHL goal, equalizing the game at 2-2. The Blackhawks then seized control, with Tyler Johnson and Bedard extending the lead to 4-2 by the end of the first period.

Corey Perry, facing his former team for the first time since being traded to the Blackhawks, added a power-play goal early in the second period, making it 5-2. Steven Stamkos managed to pull one back for the Lightning at 17:50 of the third period, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.

The game was marred by an injury to Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall, who left the ice in the third period after a hit by Lightning's Michael Eyssimont.