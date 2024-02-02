"Feel sick to my stomach" - NHL fans react to key takeaway from court documents filed over Hockey Canada scandal

NHL fans took to social media to express their profound reactions about the shocking court documents filed over the Hockey Canada scanda.

Rick Westhead, an author and journalist with The Sports Network, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing a key takeaway from the court documents obtained by TSN Sports and CTV National News.

The documents detailed sexual assault charges against five NHL players - Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote. The court documents assert that each player has been charged with sexual assault, with McLeod facing an additional charge for allegedly being a party to the offense.

Rick Westhead continued to engage with the online discourse, sharing a follow-up tweet that emphasized a key takeaway from the court documents: the police in London, Ontario, believed that the player involved initially had consensual sex with the accuser during the 2018 World Juniors, reinforcing the complexity of the case.

Reacting to the news, one NHL fan expressed deep disappointment:

"I feel sick to my stomach that they got to peacefully play hockey and earn millions of dollars for YEARS after what they'd done."

Another fan's reaction delved into the perception of the players involved:

"Had thought Formenton was the main [wrongdoer] this whole time but turns out it was McLeod?"

Contrary to this, another fan confidently asserted:

"Ya, we all know it’s Formenton. He's the main guy."

Amid the strong reactions, there were also voices cautioning against premature judgment. One fan expressed skepticism and urged others to reserve their opinions until the legal process unfolds:

"Sincerely hope you have the same energy when these 5 men are found not guilty. You’ve dedicated your life attempting to ruin their lives over something that appears to be consensual."

Latest on Hockey Canada Scandal

The Philadelphia Flyers took significant action in response to sexual assault charges against goaltender Carter Hart, moving him to the non-roster list, indicating the gravity of the allegations. Hart is expected to surrender to the London, Ontario, police following charges related to a 2018 incident during a Hockey Canada event.

Last week, Hart, along with Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, opted for indefinite leaves from their teams. Formenton received permission from HC Ambrì-Piotta, Switzerland. All five were part of the 2018 U-20 Team Canada, which faced criticism amid sexual assault allegations.

The London police investigation began in 2022 after Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed eight team members sexually assaulted her after a fundraising gala.

Court documents reveal the woman, aged 20, accused "John Doe #1" of taking her to a hotel room, where seven others engaged in undisclosed sexual acts. Allegations include intimidation, restriction and a coerced video statement. Initially seeking $3.55 million, the woman dropped the lawsuit after settling with Hockey Canada, prompting legal action against the players.