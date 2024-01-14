"Feels very rigged to have almost all Canadian teams": 2024 NHL All-Star Game roster leaves fans baffled at majority Canadian representation

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game roster has been unveiled and most players are from Canadian teams, causing plenty of chatter. The NHL All-Star Fan Vote sponsored by MassMutual, features twelve players. This includes eight skaters and four goalies. Notably, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks shine through with a heavy presence.
The forward line-up boasts the likes of William Nylander, Mitchell Marner, and Elias Pettersson, all representing Canadian teams. Meanwhile, goaltenders Thatcher Demko and J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks have also secured their spots. The overwhelming Canadian presence has left some fans questioning the diversity of the selection, given the league-wide talent pool.
Despite the outstanding performances of players like Jack Hughes, David Pastrnak, and Sidney Crosby, the All-Star roster leans heavily towards Canadian franchises. With 36 million votes cast, a 34% increase from the previous year, the majority's choice has raised eyebrows.
"Release the numbers! Feels very rigged to have almost all Canadian teams with voted in players for an All Star Game in Canada" - a fan posted
The NHL's Hockey Operations Department had previously selected 32 players, but the fan-driven roster has amplified the Canadian representation.
2024 NHL All-Star Game elite roster announced for $1 million showdown
The NHL has unveiled the lineup for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, featuring 10 elite players who will vie for a $1 million winner-take-all prize. Set to take place at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. ET, the event will be exclusively broadcast on Sportsnet, TVA Sports, ESPN, and ESPN+.
The star-studded roster includes luminaries such as David Pastrnak, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Leon Draisaitl, among others. Fans will have the power to determine the final two participants through the 2024 NHL All-Star game Skills Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, currently open on NHL.com/vote and X (formerly Twitter) until Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11:59:59 p.m. EST.
A hefty $1 million reward awaits the player who scores the most points in eight different skill events. Challenges include the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Rogers NHL Hardest Shot, and the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course. This arrangement guarantees an exciting display of competence that focuses on both personal talents and team allegiance.
Excitement grows as the high-pressure wonder is close at hand, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who the last two contestants will be. Their votes in the days before the event, closing on Jan 18, will determine these.