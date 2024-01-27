Filip Chytil Injury: New York Rangers hit with blow as centre suffers scary setback 

Filip Chytil's road to recovery hit another roadblock on Friday at Madison Square Garden. The New York Rangers center, who has been sidelined since early November with an upper-body injury, suffered another setback during the team's optional morning skate. Chytil collapsed onto the ice, having to be aided off of the ice by team staff.

The incident unfolded as Chytil, along with defenseman Zac Jones and forward Jake Leschyshyn, participated in the optional morning skate ahead of the Rangers' game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Chytil fell on the ice, prompting team trainers to provide immediate attention. Assisted to his feet by Jones and Leschyshyn, Chytil was then helped off the ice.

What makes the situation even more concerning is the suspected initial injury that Filip Chytil suffered in November. Although the team has only announced that he was dealing with an upper-body injury, those close to the team suspect that he has been recovering from a concussion. If that is true, then a collapse on the ice during practice could be extremely worrying for the New York Rangers and fans alike.

Chytil had shown promising signs of progress when he participated in Thursday's practice, donning a red non-contact jersey. The practice was the first time he skated with the team since sustaining his "upper-body injury" against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 2. After spending time in Czechia to continue rehab and training, the New York Rangers considered it a reset for the young center.

New York Rangers going with younger lineup after sending Nick Bonino to Hartford in Filip Chytil's absence

The setback comes as a blow for both Filip Chytil and the Rangers, with the center set to miss his 38th consecutive game on Friday. The nature and severity of the new injury remain undisclosed, as fans hope the young Rangers forward has not re-aggravated his suspected concussion.

In related roster moves, the Rangers assigned center Nick Bonino to Hartford of the American Hockey League after he cleared waivers. Bonino, who signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Rangers on July 1, is not expected to report to Hartford until after the NHL All-Star break (Feb. 1-3).

Having accumulated five points (one goal, four assists) in 45 games this season, Bonino's situation adds to the team's roster dynamics amid Chytil's prolonged absence. The Rangers will likely turn to a bottom six center combo of Barclay Goodrow and Jonny Brodzinski in Nick Bonino's absence.