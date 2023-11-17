Filip Chytil injury: What we know so far about Rangers star's latest concussion

The New York Rangers find themselves grappling with a significant setback as star player Filip Chytil continues to navigate the challenges posed by his latest concussion.

The situation has raised concerns among fans and analysts, with updates on Chytil's status becoming a focal point of discussions surrounding the team's performance.

As of the latest reports from New York Rangers reporter Vince Z. Mercogliano on the New Ice City podcast, Chytil's return to the ice seems to be a distant prospect.

Despite being eligible to come off the injured reserve on Sunday, the young forward has yet to lace up his skates since sustaining the concussion, leaving fans anxious about when he might make his comeback.

Phil Kocher tweeted:

"Chytil does not seem to be any closer to returning to the ice. He was eligible to come off IR and play on Sunday. He did not. As of Wednesday, [he's] still yet to take the ice since sustaining his [concussion]," #NYR — @vzmercogliano on latest New Ice City podcast.

Expand Tweet

The lingering absence of a key player like Chytil undoubtedly impacts the team's dynamics and strategy.

It all began when Filip Chytil found himself sidelined with an upper-body injury, prompting the Rangers to place him on injured reserve on November 3, as Dan Rosen of NHL.com reported.

Initially expected to return to the lineup on November 12 against Columbus, Chytil's absence persisted, raising questions about his injury's severity and recovery timeline.

In 10 outings this season, Chytil showcased his offensive prowess with six assists, underlining his importance to the team's scoring capabilities.

Vincent Trocheck has assumed a more prominent role in the absence of Chytil, filling the gap in the second-line position. While Trocheck's contributions are acknowledged, the Rangers and their fans await Chytil's return, recognizing the impact he can make on the team's overall performance.

Filip Chytil and the uncertainty surrounding his return

Filip Chytil started his journey with the New York Rangers when he was selected in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft with the 21st overall pick.

The fact that Chytil has not resumed on-ice activities further compounds the uncertainty surrounding his return. However, there hasn't been an official ruling out of his participation in upcoming games.

Before the injury setback, Chytil endured a four-game pointless streak, during which he contributed seven shots, two hits, and one blocked shot while maintaining an average ice time of 16:03 per contest.