Filip Forsberg, Predators winger, attends Nashville SC's game after becoming team owner in March

Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg made a special appearance at the Nashville SC game on Wednesday. He attended the club's match against San Antonio FC at GEODIS Park in Nashville. Forsberg was seen cheering on the players and performing a juggling act with a soccer ball and a hockey stick. He became a minority owner of the soccer team last month.

In a video posted by Nashville SC on Twitter, Forsberg expressed excitement about attending his first game as a team owner. He said:

"First game [attending] for the season. Really excited to get a part of it, You can see the boys are warming up out here, so let's go. Let's go SC."

He was joined by his Predators teammates Roman Josi, Ryan McDonagh, and Tyson Barrie, who also showed their support for the Nashville SC.

Forsberg's ownership stake with Nashville SC was announced in March, making him a part of the team's ownership group alongside NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In an Instagram post, Forsberg shared a photo of himself juggling a soccer ball with a hockey stick while wearing a custom Nashville SC jersey.

As an owner, Forsberg has already shown his dedication to the team by attending their games and showing his support. His involvement in the ownership group adds a new dimension to the team's ownership. He brings a unique perspective from his experience as a professional hockey player.

A look at Filip Forsberg's NHL career

Filip Forsberg was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2012. He has made a name for himself as one of the league's most talented scorers since being traded to the Nashville Predators in 2013.

Forsberg's success on the ice began early in his career. He led Sweden to a silver medal at the 2011 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. Forsberg also played a pivotal role in Sweden's gold medal win at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he was named MVP of the tournament.

Forsberg's transition to the NHL was seamless. He made his debut with the Predators just days after the conclusion of the Swedish Hockey League season on April 14, 2013. He quickly proved himself to be a skilled and tenacious player, scoring his first NHL goal against the Minnesota Wild on October 8, 2013.

In his first full season with the Predators, Filip Forsberg led the team in points (63) and earned a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team. He continued to build on his success, scoring 33 goals in the 2015-16 season and 31 goals during the 2016-17 campaign.

Filip Forsberg's posted a career-high 42 goals and 84 points during the 2021-22 season. He was rewarded for his efforts with an eight-year, $68 million contract extension, solidifying his position as a key player for the Predators.

But Filip Forsberg's contributions to the Predators extend beyond just his individual success. He has been around for the team's most successful moments as a franchise. Forsberg played a pivotal role in their dominance during the 2017-18 season. They won the Presidents' Trophy and reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history.

