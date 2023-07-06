Filip Zadina contract: How much is Red Wings star foregoing over mutual termination?

Filip Zadina, the talented Czech forward for the Detroit Red Wings, has made a courageous move to relinquish a substantial amount of money in order to pursue a new beginning with a different team. The Red Wings have placed Zadina on unconditional waivers, allowing for the mutual termination of his contract.

Now, Zadina will look for a more fitting opportunity elsewhere in the NHL. Let's delve into the details of this contract termination and its implications for his future.

According to Frank Seravalli, a respected hockey insider and President of Hockey Content for Daily Faceoff, Zadina has chosen to forego the remaining $4.56 million on his contract with the Red Wings. This voluntary contract termination grants Zadina the freedom to explore other avenues in his hockey career.

Frank Seravalli tweeted,

"Hearing #LGRW will place Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers at 12 noon ET today for purposes of mutual contract termination. Zadina is foregoing the $4.56 million remaining on his deal, seeking a fresh start elsewhere. Huge courage to bet on himself."

Zadina was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings as the 6th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. At 23 years old, Zadina plays as a right-wing and has already showcased his talent in the NHL.

In the 2023-24 season, Zadina's salary was reported to be $1,830,000, with a cap hit of $1,825,000. His contributions on the ice have been significant, and over his five-season career, he has accumulated a total of 68 points in 190 games. Zadina would've become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season when he turns 25 years old.

The decision to terminate his contract with the Red Wings marks a significant turning point in Zadina's career. With his proven skills and the potential for further development, he has the ability to make a substantial impact on any team that decides to take a chance on him.

A quick highlight of Filip Zadina's career

Filip Zadina began his career in the Czech Extraliga before being selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He signed an entry-level contract and showcased his skills with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL. Zadina made his NHL debut and scored his first career goal with the Red Wings.

