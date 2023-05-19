Finland vs Hungary: Group A How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Hockey fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the matchup between Finland and Hungary in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. This Group A clash promises to be an exciting contest. Finnish and Hungarian supporters alike are in for a treat as they witness their national teams battle it out on the ice.

Hungary vs Finland: Match details

The game is scheduled to take place on May 19, 2023, at Nokia Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 3:20 PM in Hungary and 4:20 PM in Finland.

Hungary vs Finland: Streaming options

Hungarian hockey enthusiasts can catch the game live on AMC Sport 1 Hungary, ensuring comprehensive coverage for local fans. For those who prefer online streaming, NSO will provide a live stream of the game, allowing Hungarian viewers to enjoy the action on their preferred devices.

In the event that visual access is unavailable, NSO also offers a radio broadcast, ensuring fans can stay connected through live commentary and immerse themselves in the electrifying atmosphere.

In Finland, MTV Finland is the go-to channel for fans wanting to witness the intensity of the game. Broadcasting the match live on their TV channel, MTV Finland ensures viewers can experience every thrilling moment from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, fans on the go can stay connected through the live stream available on MTV Finland's website. Aamulehti also offers an online live stream of the game, providing another convenient option for Finnish viewers to follow the action.

With comprehensive coverage, live streaming options, and dedicated channels, both Finnish and Hungarian fans have multiple avenues to tune in and support their national teams.

Hungary vs Finland: Game preview

As Hungary and Finland prepare to face off in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, the history between these teams has been one-sided. In their previous two encounters, Finland emerged victorious on both occasions, leaving the Hungarians disappointed with a 0-3 and 1-6 defeat.

Hungary enters this game in a bid to secure their place in the elite division. After initial losses to Denmark and the USA, they regrouped and managed to defeat France with a close 3-2 victory in overtime.

Istvan Bartalish has been instrumental for the Hungarian team, leading the scoring charts with four points. However, their subsequent match against Sweden resulted in another heavy defeat, with the Hungarians falling 1-7.

On the other hand, Finland has had mixed results against teams at their level. They suffered losses against the USA and Sweden but managed to overcome Germany and France with wins of 4-3 and 5-3, respectively.

Currently sitting in fourth place in Group A with seven points, Finland is expected to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. The question remains as to where they will finish in the group standings.

Heading into this game, Finland is undoubtedly the favorite. Their superior skill and experience makes them a formidable opponent for Hungary, who may struggle to compete at this level.

Expect an intense match right from the start, with both teams likely to find the back of the net in the opening period. Finland's dominance and goal-scoring prowess make them the team to watch in this matchup.

Poll : 0 votes