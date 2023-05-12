"Fire Dave Hakstol" - Seattle Kraken fans want coach gone after questionable decisions in Game 5 loss to Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-2 in Game 5 of their Round 2 playoff series on Thursday.

With the win on the night, the Stars now lead the series 3-2 and are just one game away from eliminating the Kraken and punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

This was the Kraken's second game in a row in which goalie Philip Grubauer failed to step up. Coach Dave Hakstol pulled him, and the Stars then scored on an empty net with four minutes remaining in the game.

Fans were furious with Dave Hakstol and took to Twitter to slam him for his decision.

Here's what fans had to say on Twitter:

👽 @Jduham Hakstol is a moron and Grubauer is the worst goalie in the league. The fuck are you doing out there

C.W. @colbydub12 Grubauer comes off and the stars hit an empty net literally seconds later. Typical Seattle luck

M's Fan @MarinersF4n Hakstol pulling the goalie, only to give up another goal and immediately replace the goalie in the third is just..

The One and Only UprootedTexan @UprootedTexan99



The One and Only UprootedTexan @UprootedTexan99

The fuck are you doing Hakstol?! Why. WHY WOULD YOU PULL GRUBAUER THIS EARLY AND STILL DOWN TWO?!?!

slappycoco @slappycoco1 Hakstol is on the ropes, the #Flyers media will be up in arms. They miss him so much and think he is the best coach in the league. #FueledByPhilly

Nathan T. K. @TheNathanTK Clearly not the Kraken night from the opening 10 minutes... fitting that failed pass leads to open net finisher for Stars.



Hakstol going to need to go into the coaching bag and make some genuine adjustments if Seattle has any chance in Game 6.

Tom_from_SEA @Tom_from_NY My biggest gripe about hakstol year one was pulling the goalie early…

Diane @msdianesc Hakstol pulling Gru and the other team scoring is giving me flashbacks to last season



🥲 Hakstol pulling Gru and the other team scoring is giving me flashbacks to last season 🥲

Clorsi-x @Slackin_Kraken Hakstol you're a fucking idiot

Resident Lightsaber Technician @hawkstalkers I wish Hakstol would quit pulling him so damned early…. FFS

Dallas Stars down Seattle Kraken 5-2

Seattle Kraken v Dallas Stars - Game Five

Wyatt Johnston scored the opening goal for the Stars after he slotted the puck back into the net for a wrist shot goal to give the team an early 1-0 lead at the 3:57 mark of the first period.

Less than two minutes later, Roope Hintz put the Stars up by two goals after he converted Thomas Harley's assist into the goal through a snapshot.

Joe Pavelski scored his seventh goal of the 2023 playoffs from Jason Robertson's assist for a backhand goal to give the Stars a 3-0 lead with just 35 seconds into the second period.

One minute later, Adam Larsson scored the first goal for the Seattle Kraken after he slotted a feed from Jordan Eberle for a wrist shot goal to trim the Stars' lead to 3-1.

At the 7:30 mark of the second period, Jared McCann brought the Seattle Kraken back into the game by cutting down the Stars' lead to 3-2 after getting a feed from Yaani Gourde for a wrist shot goal.

However, coming into the third period of the game, the Dallas Stars gave the Kraken no chance to further put the puck into the back of the net. Hintz scored his second goal of the night to make 4-2 for the Stars at the 11:20 mark of the third period.

With less than four minutes remaining before the final buzzer, Radek Faksa scored the winning goal for the Stars in an empty net. Hintz and Jason Robertson had three points apiece in the contest.

While Pavelski had two points contribution for the team, goaltender Jake Oettinger was brilliant once again in the nets for the Stars and ended the contest with 29 saves.

The two teams will be in action in Game 6 on Saturday.

