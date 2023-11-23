"Fire the designer": Vegas Golden Knights winter classic jerseys leaves fans divided over 'fire' Seattle Kraken threads 

The unveiling of the Vegas Golden Knights Winter Classic jersey, in collaboration with Adidas, has sparked a wave of negative reactions from the team's passionate fanbase. Revealed on Nov. 22, the jersey marks a departure from the team's usual bold and vibrant aesthetic, instead embracing a vintage white as the primary color for the first time in franchise history:

Vegas Golden Knights Winter Classic jersey draws muted reactions from fans after release

Inspired by the Wild West and cowboy era of the 1910s, the Vegas Golden Knights Winter Classic jersey aims to transport fans back to the formative years of the city. The vintage white base, deeper gold piping, and the use of felt fabric in the logo reflect the time period, while details such as the piping on the crest and numbers draw inspiration from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point uniforms, the alma mater of team owner Bill Foley.

However, the response from fans has been less than enthusiastic, with many expressing dissatisfaction with the muted color palette and the negative space on the jersey. The departure from the team's signature bold and colorful style seems to have left some fans longing for the familiar vibrancy that defines the Golden Knights' visual identity.

The cursive "Vegas" on the right leg of the steel grey pants, a first-time inclusion on the uniformed pants, and the helmet has also garnered mixed reactions. While the design pays homage to the city, some fans argue that it deviates too much from the team's established look, and is too muted compared to their usually colorful and outlandish traditions.

The vintage look is completed with white, gold and grey barber pole-patterned socks and brown gloves, contributing to the overall throwback aesthetic. A limited number of the Vegas Golden Knights Winter Classic jerseys are available for purchase, along with specialty t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and other merchandise inspired by the design.

Despite the negative response, the Vegas Golden Knights have announced plans to wear the new uniforms twice in front of their home fans at T-Mobile Arena, on Jan. 13 against the Calgary Flames and March 21 against the Seattle Kraken. The Winter Classic itself, set for Jan. 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, will be a historic event as the team faces off against the Seattle Kraken in what promises to be a visually striking matchup, even if some fans remain unconvinced by the new uniform's design choices.