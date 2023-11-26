"Fire Granato" "Trade Power": Buffalo Sabres fans call for major changes after disappointing 7-2 loss to Devils

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Buffalo Sabres with a resounding 7-2 win on Saturday night, putting an end to their three-game losing streak. The Devils showcased an explosive offensive performance, particularly in the first period, where they netted four goals.

The win not only broke their home losing streak since October 29 but also marked their second victory in eight games overall.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres faced a harsh defeat, prompting some passionate reactions from their fan base. The disappointment was evident among Sabres supporters, as many took to expressing their frustrations on X.

One disgruntled fan went straight to the top, calling for changes within the coaching staff.

"Fire Granato to enhance/distract from the Bills game,"

Another fan expressed a desire to move on from both Head Coach Don Granato and General Manager Kevin Adams. He said,

"Time to move on from Granato and Kevin Adams and trade Power."

The general frustration among fans was evident in the sentiments shared online, with one supporter questioning the team's inability to secure back-to-back wins.

"Why can't we win two in a row? It's embarrassing,"

As the Buffalo Sabres navigate a challenging season, the calls for change from their passionate fan base are likely to add to the pressure on the team's management. The upcoming games will be crucial in determining whether adjustments will be made to address the concerns raised by fans.

Highlights from Buffalo Sabres 7-2 loss to Devils

In a dominant performance, the New Jersey Devils defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-2. Tyler Toffoli led the charge with two goals, while Vitek Vanecek made a mere nine saves. The Devils, fueled by Friday's frustrating 2-1 loss to Columbus, exploded for four first-period goals.

New Jersey's offensive onslaught included goals from Alexander Holtz, Nico Hischier, Ondrej Palat, Dawson Mercer, and Luke Hughes. Hischier, returning as captain after an 11-game absence, netted a goal and two assists. The Sabres, coming off a 3-2 victory against Pittsburgh, struggled and suffered their fifth loss in seven games.

Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo managed to score for the Sabres, but it couldn't offset the Devils' dominance. Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich made their NHL debuts for the Sabres, stepping in for injured players. Despite Buffalo missing key contributors like Zemgus Girgensons and Tage Thompson, who led the team in goals and points last season, they were unable to thwart the Devils' offensive onslaught.