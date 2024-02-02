"Fire him" - NHL fans left aghast by Gary Bettman's response to female reporter inquiring about Hockey Canada scandal

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman recently responded to questions from investigative reporter Robyn Doolittle regarding the 2018 World Junior sexual assault scandal involving Hockey Canada. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported the incident on Twitter, saying that Bettman interrupted Doolittle, asking if they were having a personal conversation, suggesting opening the floor to others.

"After a string of questions from @robyndoolittle, who has done incredible reporting on the 2018 World Junior sexual assault, Bettman stopped her and said: 'Are we having a personal conversation? Should we open the floor to others?'”

The exchange drew immediate reactions from NHL fans, with many expressing disappointment in Gary Bettman's handling of the situation. Some fans saw it as an opportunity:

"Sounds like a great opportunity for journalists to support each other and continue the line of questioning"

However, others defended Bettman, arguing that the matter is solely within Hockey Canada's purview:

"As horrible as this event was and continues to be, it has absolutely nothing to do with Bettman / NHL. This is solely a Hockey Canada matter and they should be held accountable and maybe even dismantled because of it."

Another fan said:

"I don't blame him. What transpired wasn't his fault and I'm not sure why the NHL should have to answer for these allegations. Hockey Canada should."

While the 2018 World Junior sexual assault case is unrelated to the NHL, the incident raises questions about the league's responsibility for allowing the accused players to play.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on 2018 World Juniors team scandal

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman emphasized the league's cautious stance, awaiting the judicial process for five 2018 World Juniors team members charged with sexual assault. Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, Dillon Dube and former Senator Alex Formenton face charges stemming from an alleged 2018 incident following a Hockey Canada event.

Gary Bettman expressed surprise if the players participated in NHL games during legal proceedings, considering their contracts expire on July 1. The league initiated an "external investigation" in 2022, taking 12 months to complete the investigatory stage, yet formal charge notices are pending.

The accused players, who took leaves of absence in January, maintain innocence, planning not guilty pleas. TSN's Rick Westhead expects the trial no earlier than mid-2025. The NHL players involved include Hart of the Flyers, McLeod and Foote of the Devils, and Dube of the Flames.

Additionally, Formenton, currently playing in Switzerland, faces charges. Aged 24, Formenton played the last two seasons for Ambri-Piotta in Switzerland after the Ottawa Senators did not sign him as a restricted free agent in 2022.