"Fire Keefe, never allow Ilya Samsonov in the net again": Maple Leafs fans berate coach & goalie after losing to the Blue Jackets in overtime

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov faced a nightmarish scenario at Nationwide Arena as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to a 6-5 overtime victory on Friday. Samsonov, ranked at the bottom among 60 NHL goalies with a dismal .840 save percentage this season, found himself once again in the crosshairs of furious Maple Leafs fans.

The game-deciding moment occurred at 2:56 into overtime when Johnny Gaudreau skillfully maneuvered the puck past Ilya Samsonov to end the Blue Jackets' three-game losing streak. The defeat not only highlighted the Samsonov's struggles but also intensified the scrutiny of coaching decisions by coach Sheldon Keefe.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Elvis Merzlikins started the game for the Blue Jackets but left during the first intermission due to illness, thrusting Ilya Samsonov into a challenging situation. Spencer Martin stepped in for relief, making 16 saves, but it wasn't enough to stave off the relentless Blue Jackets.

Despite notable performances from offensive juggernauts like Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander, the Maple Leafs couldn't secure the win. Frustrated fans, already critical of Ilya Samsonov's lackluster season, directed their ire at both the struggling goaltender and the coaching staff.

"Fire Keefe. Never allow Samsonov in the net again" - one fan wrote

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Maple Leafs navigate the remainder of the season, addressing the goaltending concerns and coaching strategies becomes paramount. The pressure is mounting, and the team must find solutions quickly to regain the confidence of their passionate fanbase.

Ilya Samsonov's Struggles Continue as Blue Jackets Outlast Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets delivered a high-octane performance. The game showcased a flurry of goals and momentum shifts, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Mitch Marner opened the scoring for the Maple Leafs at 4:14 of the first period, tipping in a cross-crease pass from Reilly. However, Cole Sillinger responded for the Blue Jackets, leveling the score at 1-1 with a precise wrist shot from the slot. Auston Matthews swiftly regained the lead for the Maple Leafs at 12:55 with a slick wrist shot from the right circle.

The second period saw both teams intensify the offensive onslaught. Nicholas Robertson extended the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-1, only for Brendan Gaunce to cut it to 3-2 with a determined snapshot. William Nylander added to the Maple Leafs' tally with a power-play goal, maintaining his impressive 13-game point streak.

The Blue Jackets mounted a comeback, with Dimitri Voronkov and Kent Johnson notching up goals to even the score at 4-4. A late power-play goal from John Tavares gave the Maple Leafs a narrow 5-4 lead. However, Adam Fantilli's sensational solo effort for the Blue Jackets at 13:45 of the third period forced the game into overtime.

Ultimately, it was Johnny Gaudreau who ended the Blue Jackets' three-game losing streak.