"Fire Sullivan and Canada" "Horrible decision to extend Jarry": Pittsburgh Penguins fans demand multiple changes after loss to St. Louis Blues

In a thrilling showdown at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, the St. Louis Blues showcased their resilience and determination in a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The star of the night was Brandon Saad, who notched up two crucial goals in the win, leading to reactions from Penguins fans.

The Blues, now 2-1-1 on the season, wrapped up a three-game homestand with two impressive wins. Their success was aided by the brilliant performance of goaltender Jordan Binnington, who made 31 crucial saves, to deny the Penguins. Colton Parayko also made his mark with a crucial goal.

The frustration among Penguins fans is palpable, with Evgeni Malkin and Radim Zohorna's efforts not enough to secure victory.

Tristan Jarry's 18 saves weren't sufficient, and some fans questioned the decision to extend his contract. The loss marked the Pittsburgh Penguins' second consecutive defeat, and the discontent among fans is mounting. One tweeted:

"Fire Mike Sullivan, the whole bottom six, and Matt Canada"

Another chimed in:

"Horrible decision to extend Jarry"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Coach Mike Sullivan has come under fire as well, with calls for change in the coaching staff echoing loudly.

"We didn't play hard enough. We didn't play smart enough. We got what we deserved... We gave them way too many chances off the rush because we did play with the purpose that we need to play with in the offensive zone, whether it be with the puck or without it." Sullivan said in a post-game interview.

The passionate and dedicated fan base of the Pittsburgh Penguins has high expectations. With a 2-3-0 record, it's a critical time for the organization to address fans' concerns and regain their trust.

Brandon Saad inspires St. Louis Blues wins against Pittsburgh Penguins

The game between the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins was a rollercoaster of emotions, resulting in a 4-2 win for the Blues. It was a long-awaited moment for the Blues, who took 199 minutes and 33 seconds into their fourth game of the season to claim their first lead.

Brandon Saad broke the ice for St. Louis, putting them up 1-0 at 9:33 of the first period. However, the Penguins responded swiftly, with Evgeni Malkin tying the game 1-1 just before the end of the period, capitalizing on a breakaway opportunity.

The second period was a flurry of action for the Blues. Jake Neighbours made it 2-1 at 5:39, benefiting from a well-executed feed from Kasperi Kapanen. Colton Parayko extended the Blues' lead to 3-1 with a powerful slap shot from the point at 7:12.

Brandon Saad continued to shine, scoring from the left circle at 15:13 of the third period, giving the Blues a 4-1 advantage. Radim Zohorna reduced the gap for the Penguins with a goal at 16:27, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide in their favor.