"Fire Sullivan now", "Woodcroft is available": Pittsburgh Penguins fans demand instant change in coaching after collapse to Panthers 

In a disappointing turn of events for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team faced a 3-1 defeat against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday. The loss marked the Penguins' fourth consecutive defeat and extended their slump to five losses in the last six games.

The frustration among Penguins fans reached a boiling point as the team's power play struggles continued, going 0-for-3 in the game and not scoring with the man advantage since Nov. 11, despite 37 opportunities. The inability to capitalize on power plays has become a glaring issue for the Penguins, contributing to their recent string of losses.

Expand Tweet

Reilly Smith's goal, breaking a 15-game drought, was a lone bright spot for the Penguins, but it couldn't salvage the game for the struggling team. The absence of consistent offensive production has left fans clamoring for change, and the target of their discontent seems to be the coaching staff.

The demand for an instant change in coaching is growing louder as the Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in a slump that shows no signs of abating. With a record of 11-12-3, the team faces an uphill battle to regain momentum and appease their passionate fan base:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Whether the Pittsburgh Penguins' management will heed the calls for change remains to be seen, but one thing is clear – their loyal fans are eager for a turnaround and are demanding action to salvage the season.

Florida Panthers triumph 3-1 over Pittsburgh Penguins in intense battle

The Pittsburgh Penguins initially took the lead at 8:05 of the second period when Reilly Smith found the back of the net with a skillful backhand after receiving a precise pass from Evgeni Malkin. This marked Smith's first goal since Nov. 4, providing a glimmer of hope for the struggling team.

However, the Panthers swiftly responded, as Oliver Ekman-Larsson leveled the score at 1-1 at 17:02 of the second period. Ekman-Larsson capitalized on a rebound in front of the net, recording his seventh goal of the season and setting the stage for a competitive matchup.

The turning point came at 6:10 in the third period when Eetu Luostarinen, seizing an opportunity on a rebound from Evan Rodrigues' shot, propelled the Panthers into a 2-1 lead. With the Penguins unable to stage a comeback, Aleksander Barkov sealed the deal with an empty-net goal, securing the 3-1 victory for the Panthers with just 27 seconds remaining.

The win bolstered the Panthers' record to 16-8-2, concluding a successful three-game homestand. Meanwhile, the Penguins, now 11-12-3, faced further challenges, extending their losing streak to four games.