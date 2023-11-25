"Fire Sullivan & Reirden": Pittsburgh Penguins slip to Buffalo Sabres leaves fans demanding change in coaching

In a stunning turn of events, the Buffalo Sabres mounted a remarkable comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, securing a 3-2 victory at KeyBank Center on Friday. With goals from Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner, the Sabres orchestrated an impressive third-period rally, leaving the Penguins stunned.

While Sidney Crosby and Lars Eller managed to find the back of the net for the Penguins, it wasn't enough to withstand the Sabres' late surge. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played a crucial role in Buffalo's success, making 32 saves to secure the win.

The defeat left Pittsburgh Penguins fans clamoring for change, particularly in the coaching staff. The Penguins, now with a 9-10-0 record, find themselves at a crossroads, and the frustration among the fanbase is palpable. Questions loom over the team's performance and whether adjustments are needed to salvage the season:

The demand for change underscores the high expectations that come with a franchise like the Penguins, known for their storied history and championship pedigree. As the team grapples with this latest setback, the calls for coaching adjustments grow louder, signaling a pivotal moment in the season for the club. Only time will tell if the team responds to the fan outcry and if coaching changes are indeed on the horizon.

Buffalo Sabres stage sensational comeback to edge Pittsburgh Penguins

The Buffalo Sabres orchestrated a stunning third-period comeback to secure the win against the Penguins. The turning point came with just 2:44 left in the game, as Alex Tuch capitalized on a feed from Jeff Skinner behind the net, giving the Sabres a decisive 3-2 lead.

Skinner kickstarted the Sabres' rally on the power play at 5:13 of the third period, scoring glove side from the inner edge of the right circle after receiving a well-executed pass from Tuch. The goal not only cut Pittsburgh's lead to 2-1 but also ended goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic's shutout streak at an impressive 111 minutes and 22 seconds.

Buffalo's Kyle Okposo leveled the score at 2-2 at 10:52, as his shot from the left circle deflected off the stick of Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson. Pittsburgh had initially taken the lead with goals from Sidney Crosby in the first period and Lars Eller in the second.

Despite losing forward Zemgus Girgensons to a lower-body injury midway through the second period, leaving them with only 10 forwards, the Sabres displayed resilience against the Penguins.