"Fired his dad and made his son captain": Fans react to Adam Lowry being named new Winnipeg Jets captain

The Winnipeg Jets have a new captain. Winnipeg announced on Tuesday that Adam Lowry has been named the third captain in franchise history after the Jets relocated from the Atlanta Thrashers.

The other captains for the Jets are Andrew Ladd and Blake Wheeler, who was stripped of his C last season and eventually left in free agency this summer.

“When I found out, I was pretty excited, almost a little speechless. It’s something growing up you kind of can dream about and something that seems almost unattainable,” said Lowry.

"Getting to be a captain of a Canadian NHL team is pretty special and something I’m really looking forward too.”

Although Adam Lowry was a logical option to be the Winnipeg Jets captain, one fan took aim at the announcement, as it comes after Winnipeg had fired Lowry's dad, Dave.

Dave Lowry had taken over as the interim head coach in 2021, but after the 2022 season, Winnipeg announced that they wouldn't be bringing him back.

"Fired his dad and then made his son captain. Lol what a organization," commented one fan.

"Picked the most mid player in the NHL."

"From an outsider, this might be the leagues most random captain lol," said another.

As some fans point out, Mark Scheifele is the longest-tenured Winnipeg Jets player, so many thought that he would be the captain. However, there has been talk that he could leave, and Lowry's announcement as captain is perhaps a sign that Scheifele's exit is imminent.

The other player that some Winnipeg Jets fans wanted to be the captain was Josh Morrissey, but many are happy that it's Adam Lowry instead.

Adam Lowry's stats

Adam Lowry was drafted in 2011 by the Winnipeg Jets and made his NHL debut during the 2014-15 season.

Lowry has played his entire nine-year NHL career with the Jets, skating in 621 games and recording 204 points. Last season, he played 82 games and recorded 36 points. He's a vocal leader and shows an immense amount of heart.

The Winnipeg Jets open their 2023 season on the road on Oct. 11 against the Calgary Flames. Winnipeg's home opener is on Oct. 14 against the Florida Panthers, where fans will see Adam Lowry up close and personal with the C on his chest.

