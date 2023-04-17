"First Jesus, now Mark Stone rises from the dead": NHL fans elated as Knights captain is set to return in Game 1 vs Jets

News of Mark Stone's return to the Vegas Golden Knights lineup for Game 1 against the Winnipeg Jets has sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter. Fans of the team have expressed their excitement and anticipation for his comeback. Meanwhile, others have offered words of encouragement for the 30-year-old forward as he returns from injury.

The news of his return has generated a lot of buzz on social media, with fans of both teams eagerly anticipating the start of the Western Conference First Round series. It remains to be seen how much of an impact he will have on the ice, but his presence in the lineup is sure to provide a boost to the Golden Knights as they look to make a deep playoff run.

Some fans shared their admiration for his resilience in overcoming multiple back injuries.

One fan wrote,

"mark stone will probably be an absolute shell of mark stone but man please score 20 goals this series"

Another tweeted,

"First Jesus rises from the dead, and now Mark Stone. Very inspiring. Anyways, the Leafs couldn't call up their AHL goalie."

"Absolutely NOBODY saw this coming. Incredible recovery by Mark Stone. Good for him."

Fans of the Winnipeg Jets, the Golden Knights' opponents in Game 1, have expressed their concern about facing a fully healthy Vegas squad. One Jets fan tweeted,

"Having his back is the x factor for the VGK in the playoffs"

z - ライランド⚔️ @mxx3dkn1ght mark stone coming back...



that's the sport for ya i suppose ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ mark stone coming back...that's the sport for ya i suppose ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

🅰️D🅰️Ⓜ️ @wazoowazny mark stone will probably be an absolute shell of mark stone but man please score 20 goals this series mark stone will probably be an absolute shell of mark stone but man please score 20 goals this series

Trace @traceghodges Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC LV head coach Bruce Cassidy says Mark Stone will play Game 1 vs WIN LV head coach Bruce Cassidy says Mark Stone will play Game 1 vs WIN Absolutely NOBODY saw this coming. Incredible recovery by Mark Stone. Good for him. twitter.com/friedgehnic/st… Absolutely NOBODY saw this coming. Incredible recovery by Mark Stone. Good for him. twitter.com/friedgehnic/st…

RamsFan99 @YanksFan29927 Having Mark Stone back is the x factor for the VGK in the playoffs Having Mark Stone back is the x factor for the VGK in the playoffs

🐐 @Goatthingssss @GoldenKnights @naqviinjurylaw The annual mark stone returns for game 1 post. Can’t wait for the same one next year @GoldenKnights @naqviinjurylaw The annual mark stone returns for game 1 post. Can’t wait for the same one next year

Weirdneal @Weirdneal @JeffVeillette First Jesus rises from the dead, and now Mark Stone. Very inspiring. Anyways, the Leafs couldn't call up their AHL goalie. @JeffVeillette First Jesus rises from the dead, and now Mark Stone. Very inspiring. Anyways, the Leafs couldn't call up their AHL goalie.

z- Jacob @JacobVGK61 MARK STONE IS BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACK MARK STONE IS BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACK

The Sens Nice Boy @TheSensDipshit i’m rooting for mark stone forever and always fyi i’m rooting for mark stone forever and always fyi

Mark Stone to return to the Vegas Golden Knights lineup for Game 1 after suffering injury

The Vegas Golden Knights will welcome back captain Stone to their lineup for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets. The 30-year-old forward has been sidelined for 39 games after reaggravating a back injury that led to surgery earlier this year.

He missed 26 games last season due to the same injury, which also required surgery in May 2022. Despite initially attempting to rehab the injury, he sought a second opinion from Dr. Chad Prusmack. Prusmack performed teammate Jack Eichel's disk replacement surgery on his neck in November 2021. Stone said,

"I think I had a successful surgery the first time, Unfortunately, it came back, so I had to try to do something different. Right from the start, I felt good. It took away a lot of my pain and symptoms days after the surgery."

His return is a much-needed boost for the Golden Knights. In 43 games this season, he has tallied 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists).

Poll : 0 votes