"First, Mikko calls out Lehkonens' dad, and now this?" - NHL fans react as Devon Toews rips into Avalanche teammates after loss to Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews openly criticized his teammates following a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Toews' remarks sparked immediate reactions from NHL fans, as they weighed in on the public airing of grievances within the Avalanche locker room.

Expand Tweet

Devon Toews did not hesitate as he addressed his concerns about the team's performance, leaving fans both shocked and intrigued. One fan took to X (formerly Twitter), stating,

"First, Mikko calls out Lehkonens' dad, and now this?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan agreed with Toews, suggesting that the defenseman may have hit the nail on the head. The fan remarked,

"He hit it on the head. I’ve been saying for weeks now, something isn’t right with this team. Sounds like it’s coming to a head now."

Expand Tweet

The third fan delved into the dynamics of the team, drawing a connection between internal conflicts and the team's star player, Nathan MacKinnon and speculated:

"Mackinnon got that locker room hating sugar so much that they're turning on each other."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the news of Devon Toews' candid comments circulates within the hockey community, fans are left to ponder the implications for the Colorado Avalanche. The team, considered a strong contender, now faces the challenge of reconciling internal issues to regain momentum in the ongoing season.

What did defenseman Devon Toews say?

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews didn't hold back as he criticized his teammates following a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, expressing frustration over perceived lack of effort and inconsistency.

Toews said (via Guerilla Sports):

"I think we got some guys that think they're playing well, and I think they're kidding themselves at this point. It's frustrating to play out there when you got guys that think they're playing well, and you have no idea what play they're gonna make or where they're gonna be on the ice."

Expand Tweet

Toews, 29, highlighted the challenge of playing when uncertain about teammates' actions on the ice. He said:

"It's tough to play in this league when you don't know where your teammates are gonna be."

While not singling out specific players, he emphasized the team's need for self-awareness and a full 60-minute commitment. The Avalanche, currently 19-11-2, have faced an uneven December, going 4-5-1.

Toews said:

"We’ve got guys in here who aren’t showing up right now.”

Toews' comments shed light on internal challenges, setting the stage for the team to address issues and regroup before their upcoming games against the Ottawa Senators and Arizona Coyotes.