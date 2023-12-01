"Fishbowl has to stay now": Mitch Marner's hattrick after struggling start to season has fans demanding his cage stay on

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner got his jaw injured after taking a puck to his jaw during a game against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday (Nov 28). Fortunately, he was able to return to the game while donning a fishbowl cage for protection.

In the Maple Leafs' matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Marner shone for Toronto as his hat trick sealed a 4-3 win for the team in a shootout. Notably, it was the 26-year-old's second career hat trick in the NHL, and with that, Marner also ended his eight-game goal drought.

Fans on X want the forward to continue playing with the cage moving forward. Here's what fans said on X, formerly called Twitter, about Marner's fishbowl.l

One tweeted:

"The fishbowl has to stay now"

Here are some more reactions on X:

Mitch Marner's hat trick helps Maple Leafs leapfrog Seattle Kraken in shootout

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. Courtesy of Mitch Marner's hat trick, the Leafs thwarted the visiting team 4-3 in the shootout.

In the first period, at the 6:02 mark, Marner scored his first goal of the night after converting a pass into the Kraken's side net on a powerplay. The Leafs led 1-0 before heading into the second period.

With 20 seconds into the second, Marner scored his second for a one-timer off an assist from Auston Matthews. At the 3:37 mark, Jared McCann cut the Leafs' lead to 2-1, courtesy of a snapshot goal from the top of the left circle.

Marner completed his hat trick at the 16:01 mark after receiving a pass from Jake McCabe in the neutral zone for a wrist shot goal to make it 3-1 for the Maple Leafs.

In the third period, the Seattle Kraken orchestrated a remarkable comeback as goals from Eili Tolvanen and McCann tied the game 3-3. After goalless overtime, the game moved to the shootout, where Toronto outscored the Kraken for a 4-3 win.

Mitch Marner had a hat trick, while Auston Matthews notched up two points in the contest. Goaltender Joseph Woll made 37 saves with a.925 SV%.