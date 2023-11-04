"Fix the officials first": Anaheim Ducks coach's $25,000 fine for misconduct with referees creates division among fans

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin recently found himself at the center of controversy after being fined $25,000 by the NHL for what was deemed "unprofessional conduct" during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The incident occurred on Monday night, leaving fans divided and sparking debates within the hockey community.

Cronin's frustration boiled over when a goal scored by the Ducks was overturned due to goaltender interference. The ensuing video review upheld the no-goal call, and that's when Cronin's emotions got the best of him. He was handed a game misconduct and subsequently ejected from the game. Earlier, he had already received a two-minute minor for delay of the game after an unsuccessful coaches' challenge. His night of frustration concluded with a two-minute bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

While the Anaheim Ducks managed to rally and secure a 4-3 victory, the fallout from Cronin's actions continues to resonate. Fans are divided in their opinions, with some supporting the coach's passionate outburst, seeing it as a reflection of his dedication to the team. Others, however, feel that such behavior is detrimental to the sport and sets a poor example:

The incident serves as a reminder of the high stakes and intense emotions that accompany professional sports. In the end, Cronin's actions have ignited discussions among fans, highlighting the fine line between passion and misconduct in the world of NHL hockey.

Anaheim Ducks' season at the 10-game mark: Highs and lows on ice

The Anaheim Ducks have reached the 10-game mark of the season, offering both positive and challenging developments for fans to digest.

On the bright side, Frank Vatrano has set the ice on fire with an explosive start, netting nine goals in his first nine games, including two impressive hat-tricks. His exceptional scoring prowess injects vitality into the Ducks' offense.

The second line, featuring Vatrano, Mason McTavish and Ryan Strome, has emerged as a dominant force, accumulating a remarkable 16 goals and 33 points. McTavish, in particular, is quickly establishing himself as a rising star. Rookie Pavel Mintyukov has also been a revelation, leading rookie point producers and proving invaluable on the power play.

Troy Terry has refined his approach, resulting in a remarkable hat-trick performance that showcases his game-changing potential. Lukas Dostal's exceptional goaltending has provided a strong foundation, earning him recognition as the NHL's top rookie for October.

On the flip side, Anaheim's penalty trouble is a concern, as they rank second in total penalty minutes and lead in two-minute minors. Trevor Zegras, a promising talent, has struggled to find the scoresheet, and the team's depth forwards have failed to consistently contribute offensively. Jamie Drysdale's delayed start and injury have hampered his progress.

Despite these challenges, the Anaheim Ducks have displayed impressive resilience, mounting four third-period comebacks and boasting a commendable 6-4-0 record. Coach Greg Cronin's passion and influence are palpable, propelling the team on an upward trajectory as they navigate the rigors of the season.