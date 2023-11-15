"Fixing what doesn't need fixing", "This is trash" - New prospective NHL overtime 3-on-3 rules leave fans debating

In a bid to inject more excitement into NHL overtime games, the league's general managers gathered in Toronto on Tuesday to explore potential rule changes for the 3-on-3 overtime period. The current format allows teams five minutes of sudden-death hockey, followed by a shootout if the score remains tied. Colin Campbell, the NHL vice president of hockey operations, said that discussions revolved around limiting teams from continuously regrouping in the 3-on-3 OT scenario.

Among the proposed solutions are prohibiting teams from retracing their steps across the red or blue line once crossed, and implementing a shot clock to encourage more offensive plays. The intention is clear – to foster a faster-paced and more dynamic overtime experience.

While these prospective changes aim to create additional scoring opportunities, they have sparked lively debates among fans. Some have applauded the potential alterations for enhancing the thrill of overtime, while others expressed concerns about the impact on strategic gameplay.

Twitter erupted in a frenzy as fans passionately voiced their opinions on the proposed NHL overtime rule changes.

The discussions have now been tabled until March, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the resolution and potential transformation of the NHL overtime landscape.

As the league explores these adjustments, the hockey community remains divided on whether the proposed rules will strike the right balance between maintaining strategic elements and delivering the fast-paced, high-scoring action that fans crave. Only time will tell if these changes will revolutionize the NHL overtime dynamics or if they will be met with mixed reactions from players and fans alike.

NHL general managers are on a quest to reinvigorate the 3-on-3 overtime experience, lamenting a decline in chaos and a rise in meticulous puck possession outside the attacking zone over the format's nine-year span.

A major concern is the extended duration players hold the puck, prompting discussions on rule tweaks. Concepts include limiting teams from circling back into their zone, creating a potential "half-court" version of 3-on-3, and even considering a timer to expedite defensive zone clearance.

However, concerns about unintended consequences and a desire to avoid excessive stoppages, such as implementing a shot clock, add complexity to the deliberations. Some GMs argue that allowing regroups in the defensive zone could enhance offensive opportunities.

Coaches and players will be consulted for input, with proposed changes to be discussed formally in the March NHL GM meeting, where a broader study on rule alterations will be presented. Additionally, the meetings addressed player safety, decentralizing the NHL draft, and potential expansions to cross-checking rules.