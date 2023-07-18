Flames will retire Miikka Kiprusoff's jersey ahead of Penguins game next season

Calgary Flames fans will have the opportunity to witness a historic moment, as they prepare to retire the jersey of goaltending legend Miikka Kiprusoff.

On March 2, 2024, the Flames will honor Kiprusoff by raising his No. 34 jersey to the rafters of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

This prestigious tribute shows the immense contributions Kiprusoff made during his illustrious career, which made him one of the franchise's most beloved players.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet The Flames will retire Miikka Kiprusoff's No. 34 jersey on March 2nd, 2024.

Miikka Kiprusoff, affectionately known as "Kipper," is a Finnish former professional ice hockey goaltender who made a lasting impact in the NHL throughout his career.

Kiprusoff began his journey in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks, who selected him in the fifth round, 116th overall, in the 1995 NHL entry draft.

After starting his professional career in Finland's SM-liiga with TPS, he joined the Sharks and subsequently played for the Calgary Flames, leaving an indelible mark on both franchises.

Kiprusoff's tenure with the Flames, which spanned from 2003 to 2013, was particularly remarkable. After being traded to Calgary during the 2003-04 season, Kiprusoff quickly established himself as the team's starting goaltender.

His outstanding performances played a pivotal role in the Flames' journey to the Stanley Cup Finals that same season, where they fell just short of capturing hockey's ultimate prize. In an exceptional display of skill, Kiprusoff set a modern NHL record with a goals-against average (GAA) of 1.69 during that remarkable playoff run.

More on Miikka Kiprusoff's remarkable NHL career

The accolades continued to pour in for Kiprusoff throughout his career. In 2006, he was awarded the Vezina Trophy, recognizing him as the best goaltender in the NHL, and he also claimed the William M. Jennings Trophy for conceding the fewest goals in the league.

Additionally, Kiprusoff represented Finland on the international stage, earning silver medals at the Ice Hockey World Championships in 1999 and 2001, as well as a bronze medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Miikka Kiprusoff's NHL career spanned 623 games, with the majority of his appearances coming with the Calgary Flames. He recorded an impressive 319 wins. His win total ranks him as the franchise record holder for the Flames. In addition to his remarkable win total, Kiprusoff experienced 213 losses.

Kiprusoff's 2.49 goals-against average (GAA) is indicative of his strong positioning, reflexes, and overall effectiveness in keeping pucks out of the net. With a GAA below 2.50, Kiprusoff consistently provided a solid foundation for his team to compete.

His save percentage of .912 shows his ability to make critical saves and deny opponents scoring opportunities. Finally, Miikka Kiprusoff's career saw him face a staggering 36,170 shots.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault