Florida Panthers 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, TV Schedule, Tickets & more

The Florida Panthers came close to capturing their first Stanley Cup but fell short against the Vegas Golden Knights in a hard-fought series. Despite their strong performance throughout the playoffs, the Panthers couldn't overcome the Knights, who emerged victorious with a 4-1 score in the Stanley Cup finals. Although the loss was disappointing, the Panthers showcased their potential as one of the league's strongest teams.

Sergei Bobrovsky stood out with exceptional goaltending, but the Knights managed to find the back of the net and secure the championship with a total of nine goals. Matthew Tkachuk suffered a sternum injury after Game 3, but it is expected that he will return for the upcoming season.

As the 2023 season approaches, the Florida Panthers are filled with confidence and determination to embark on another deep playoff run. Fans can expect an exciting campaign ahead. Stay tuned for updates on the Panthers' upcoming season as they aim to build on their previous success and chase their ultimate goal of capturing the Stanley Cup.

Here are Panthers' pre-season game dates, times, TV schedules, opponents, and more.

The Florida Panthers have revealed their preseason schedule, consisting of eight games. The team will kick off their preseason with a doubleheader against the Nashville Predators at FLA Live Arena on September 25, with games scheduled at 2:00 PM ET and 6:00 PM ET.

Following this, the Panthers will travel to Carolina for a matchup against the Hurricanes on September 27, followed by a home game against the Hurricanes.

On October 1, the Panthers will participate in Kraft Hockeyville and face off against the Ottawa Senators at Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

The Panthers will conclude their preseason schedule with three games against the Tampa Bay Lightning. These matchups will take place on October 3 at Amway Center, October 5 at Amalie Arena, and October 7 at FLA Live Arena.

Florida Panthers 2023 preseason complete schedule date and timings

DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION Sept. 25 Nashville Predators 2:00 PM ET FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Fla. Sept. 25 Nashville Predators 6:00 PM ET FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Fla. Sept. 27 Carolina Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C. TBD Carolina Hurricanes TBD FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Fla. Oct. 1 Ottawa Senators TBD Centre 200, Sydney, Nova Scotia Oct. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning 7:00 PM ET Amway Center, Orlando, Fla. Oct. 5 Tampa Bay Lightning 7:00 PM ET Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay, Fla. Oct. 7 Tampa Bay Lightning 6:00 PM ET FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Fla.

A look at Florida Panthers' home arena

The Panthers' home arena, FLA Live Arena, is a versatile indoor venue situated near Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida. Formerly known by various names such as the National Car Rental Center, Office Depot Center, BankAtlantic Center, and BB&T Center, it has been the official home of the Florida Panthers since its completion in 1998.

The arena, primarily funded through public financing, boasts an impressive 70 suites and 2,623 club seats, providing fans with a range of seating options to enjoy Panthers' games.

