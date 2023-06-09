Florida Panthers fans ecstatic after first-ever Stanley Cup Final win in Game 3

In a thrilling Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, the Panthers staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 2-1 deficit to secure a crucial victory.

The win not only prevented a potentially insurmountable 0-3 series lead for the Golden Knights but also showcased the resilience and determination of the Panthers.

With Brandon Montour opening the scoring early on and Matthew Tkachuk returning from an injury, the Panthers' offense came alive, ultimately sealing the game with an overtime goal from Carter Verheaghe.

Panthers fans were ecstatic after their team's first-ever win in the Stanley Cup Finals:

Jiggity Jay @jmeyers217 @FlaPanthers We're alive!! Man that reminded me of the Boston series big time!! Let's keep this rolling boys.. we needed that one @FlaPanthers We're alive!! Man that reminded me of the Boston series big time!! Let's keep this rolling boys.. we needed that one

Alek @Kloppmightyreds @FlaPanthers FIRST FINALS WIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY! CARDIAC CATS,WELL DONE! @FlaPanthers FIRST FINALS WIN IN FRANCHISE HISTORY! CARDIAC CATS,WELL DONE!

The Panthers wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Brandon Montour finding the back of the net to give them an early lead. However, the Golden Knights quickly responded, capitalizing on a penalty by the Panthers to level the score before the end of the first period.

The absence of Matthew Tkachuk, following a massive hit from Keegan Kolesar, was a notable storyline that left fans and commentators speculating about the impact on the game. Tkachuk's return in the second period injected energy back into the Panthers' lineup but failed to immediately ignite their offense.

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three

As the game progressed, the Florida Panthers struggled to generate scoring opportunities, and the Golden Knights seized the moment. With a power play goal from Jonathan Marchessault, the Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead, putting the Panthers on the back foot.

However, the Panthers' determination remained evident, and their relentless pursuit paid off in the final minutes of the game.

Tkachuk's heroics and Verheaghe's overtime winner keeps the Panthers alive

Matthew Tkachuk, who had faced adversity earlier in the game, emerged as a key figure in the Panthers' comeback bid. With just over two minutes remaining in regulation, Tkachuk displayed his scoring touch, beating goaltender Adin Hill to level the score and force overtime.

The stage was set for a thrilling conclusion, and it was Carter Verheaghe who rose to the occasion. Assisted by a crucial screen from Tkachuk, Verheaghe capitalized on the opportunity, finding the back of the net and securing the win for the Florida Panthers.

The Florida Panthers' remarkable comeback victory in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final showcased their resilience and determination. Overcoming a 2-1 deficit and narrowly avoiding a 0-3 series outlook, the Panthers will look to use this momentum to try and tie the series.

This victory not only breathes new life into the Florida Panthers' championship aspirations but also underscores their status as a resilient and dangerous team capable of staging thrilling comebacks on the grandest stage.

Game 4 is set to take place on Saturday, June 10 at the FLA Live Arena in Florida.

