The Florida Panthers have made history by winning Game One of their playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, marking the first time the team has won game one since 1997.

The Panthers' victory is a testament to their impressive run in the postseason, which saw them upset the top-seeded Boston Bruins in the first round.

The Panthers got off to a quick start, with Nick Cousins scoring a goal just ten minutes into the first period after burying a rebound from Matthew Takachuk.

The Panthers continued to dominate, with Sam Bennett extending the lead to 2-0 in the second period after a puck deflected off Matthew Knies. Knies made up for his mistake just nine seconds later with a spinorama goal on Sergei Bobrovsky, but the Leafs were not done yet.

With just five minutes left in the second period, the Leafs tied the game with a beautiful backhand by Michael Bunting, assisted by Calle Jarnkrok. However, the Panthers quickly regained the lead before the end of the period.

Toronto native Carter Verhaeghe scored his second game-winning goal in a row by sneaking behind the Leafs' defense and scoring on a breakaway.

In the third period, the Florida Panthers continued to pile on the pressure and added to their lead with a goal by Brandon Montour 12 minutes in. The Panthers' strong play on both ends of the ice helped them maintain their lead, and they held on for a 4-2 victory.

- A very good team with some young, dynamic players

- Underachieved this year after a great previous season

- Sneaked their way into playoffs.

This Florida Panthers team reminds me a bit of the #Canucks during their 1994 Cup run.

The Florida Panthers' win is a significant achievement for the franchise, which has struggled to find success in the playoffs in recent years. The team's performance in Game One against the Leafs was a testament to their resilience and determination as they weathered Toronto's comeback attempt and secured the victory.

They're more physical as well.



The thing about the Panthers is that they're much faster than the Lightning this season.

Looking ahead to the rest of the series, the Panthers will need to maintain their momentum and focus on continuing to play their style of hockey. If they can replicate their performance in Game One, the Panthers have a good chance of advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Overall, the Florida Panthers' Game One victory is a significant moment for the franchise and their fans, and it marks a new era of success for the team.

With the series now underway, fans can look forward to more exciting action from both teams as they battle for a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

