The Vegas Golden Knights finally ended their six-year wait to win their first Stanley Cup by defeating the Florida Panthers 5-1 in the finals. The Panthers will be disappointed with the results they have got in the series. The team, which was known for its discipline and doggedness throughout the playoffs, melted down easily to the power of the Golden Knights.

The Florida Panthers' run was epic but ended in disappointment. This created sores in the hearts of those who follow the team. Some on Twitter vented out their frustration over the result.

Boston fans, too, did not spare them after premature celebrations

Here's how fans of other teams hit out at Florida Panthers after their loss.

K @Kenney4lyfe @musclepug54 @FlaPanthers hell of a ride.... home back to Florida, smoking a pack for you right now RIP @musclepug54 @FlaPanthers hell of a ride.... home back to Florida, smoking a pack for you right now RIP https://t.co/TYxFQc8ylS

Barkovisafraud anybody but florida @Ajoker2001 @FlaPanthers What did you accomplish besides getting embarrassed in the Stanley cup finals poverty organization @FlaPanthers What did you accomplish besides getting embarrassed in the Stanley cup finals poverty organization

The Florida Panthers should be proud of their playoff run. Being the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, they have beaten teams ranked much higher than them. They shocked President Trophy winners in Boston, took care of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and swept the Carolina Hurricanes.

But, on their way to the finals, they have annoyed teams and, now, those fans are celebrating their loss.

Vegas Golden Knights easily won against Florida Panthers in Game 5, beating them 9-3

In Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 to win the championship for the first time in their six seasons.

For Vegas, Stone notched a hat-trick, while Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore, and Reilly Smith each contributed three assists. 31 saves were made by Adin Hill.

The Golden Knights had 15 players with at least one point, including seven goal-scorers.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for the Florida Panthers, who were led by Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett, who both scored a goal and got an assist.

Matthew Tkachuk, a forward who was Florida's top scorer in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (24 points; 11 goals, 13 assists), was absent because of an injury he acquired in Game 3 but overcame to play in Game 4.

Before Game 5, the Panthers withheld information on Tkachuk's injury, which is thought to be to his upper body.

Vegas captain Mark Stone called it unbelievable and could describe his feelings after the win.

"I can't even describe the feelings in my stomach right now. Everything you can imagine. The grind of an 82-game season, four playoff rounds, you grind and you grind and you grind. At the end of the day, we're the last team standing. It's incredible."

