In a heartwarming display of philanthropy, Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola have will make a remarkable contribution to military families. As graduates of the United States Military Academy at West Point and veterans themselves, Foley and Viola understand the sacrifices made by those who serve their country.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, the winning team's owner will select a Veterans Service Organization to receive a generous donation of $100,000. This act of kindness exemplifies the profound respect Foley and Viola have for the military and their unwavering commitment to supporting those who have served.

On social media platforms and sports forums, some fans have voiced their frustration, arguing that sports should be an escape from political discussions.

These fans believe that charitable acts, while commendable, should remain separate from the realm of sports.

As the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers prepare to face off in the highly anticipated Stanley Cup Finals, the stakes are higher than ever. However, beyond the thrill of the game itself, the true winners will be the military families who will benefit from this incredible gesture of support.

Empowering Communities: Florida Panthers Foundation, Folded Flag Foundation, and Gold Star Teen Adventures

The Florida Panthers Foundation is the charitable arm of the Florida Panthers hockey team. It is dedicated to making a positive impact on the South Florida community and beyond. It focuses on four key priorities: growing youth hockey, supporting children's health and education, aiding veterans' affairs, and raising awareness for the endangered Florida panther. Through partnerships, grants, and community programs, the foundation supports local nonprofit organizations that contribute to these areas.

The Folded Flag Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants. The assistance is provided to the spouses and children of U.S. military and government personnel who died due to hostile action or accidents related to U.S. combat operations. They aim to alleviate financial burdens and help the families pursue their educational goals.

Gold Star Teen Adventures, also a 501(c)(3) organization, focuses on mentorship, leadership development, resilience training, and team-building. The organization is for children of the military, first responders, and intelligence community personnel who lost their lives. By offering year-round adventure programs, they assist in healing, teaching life skills, and empowering the teens to become confident and productive individuals.

Both the Folded Flag Foundation and Gold Star Teen Adventures support those affected by loss. It provides them with opportunities, support, and resources to thrive despite their circumstances.

Poll : 0 votes