Florida Panthers Injury Report feat. Ryan Lomberg, Spencer Knight and more

The highly successful Boston Bruins, who held the top seed, suffered a surprise elimination in the first round at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

As we enter the next stage, the final four teams are set: in the Eastern Conference, it's the Carolina Hurricanes facing off against the Florida Panthers, while in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars will take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Now let's take a look at Florida Panther's injured players, before the highly anticipated Eastern Conference faceoff.

Florida Panthers Forward Ryan Lomberg Nears Return for Eastern Conference Final

The Florida Panthers' lineup could be strengthened as forward Ryan Lomberg nears a return. Lomberg, who has been out with an upper-body injury since April 23, has made considerable improvement and could be ready for the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Lomberg's potential return was signaled by his full participation in Monday's practice, according to reports. This development has raised hopes among the Panthers coaching staff and fans that the 28-year-old forward will be ready to make an impact on the ice once again.

However, Lomberg's status for Game 1 against the Hurricanes remains uncertain. While he has shown positive signs in his recovery, a final decision on his participation will likely be made closer to game time. The Panthers will carefully evaluate his condition and consult with the medical team to ensure he is fully fit to compete at the highest level.

Florida Panthers Goaltender Spencer Knight Enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is currently out indefinitely as he has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. This news, reported by Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, comes as a blow to Knight and the Panthers organization, as they had high hopes for the young netminder this season.

Knight's sophomore campaign has been challenging thus far, with expectations of him sharing goaltending duties with Sergei Bobrovsky. However, after registering a 9-8-3 record in 21 appearances with the Panthers, Knight was sent down to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers over a week ago. During his time in the NHL, he maintained 3.18 goals against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage, demonstrating both potential and room for growth.

Unfortunately, since his demotion to the AHL, Knight has not had the opportunity to showcase his skills with the Charlotte Checkers. However, his time in the minor league has now been abruptly halted as his demotion has been canceled due to his entry into the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist's injury

Patric Hornqvist's season with the Florida Panthers appears to be over due to a lingering concussion. According to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami, the hard-hitting winger has been out since December 3rd and is not expected to return.

Hornqvist's absence has been a significant loss for the Panthers, who have relied on his scoring prowess and physicality throughout the campaign. In the 22 games he played before his injury, the Swedish forward contributed three points, firing 40 shots on goal and delivering 18 hits.

