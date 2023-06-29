Florida Panthers NHL Draft picks 2023: Order and more explained

The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft took place on Wednesday and the Florida Panthers are one of the several teams that did not make a selection.

The Panthers dealt their 2023 first-round pick to acquire Ben Chiarot last year. With that, Florida did not have a chance to make a selection, and with their picks, Montreal ended up trading it to Colorado who selected Mikhail Gulyayev.

Florida, meanwhile, enters Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft with five picks including a second-round pick. But, GM Bill Zito plans to be active and could look to deal some picks for players or trade back to acquire more picks.

“We certainly need to restock, and if we can get more (picks), we’ll certainly try,” Zito said. “We've got one pick in the second round, and to the extent if we can add picks, we definitely will. You don't really know until it presents itself, but we’ll be aggressive.”

When asked what his strategy for Day 2, Bill Zito said it's pretty straightforward which is just the best player available.

"Just best player available," he said confidently. "Our core is pretty solid."

The Florida Panthers made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals last year and are looking to add pieces that can come in right away and compete for a roster spot. With that, Zito said he tried to get into the first round and get an impact player, but he said teams felt comfortable where they were.

“I don't know if harder is the right word to use,” Zito said. “I think, for the most part, sometimes it's a fit or it isn't. A draft like this, sometimes it just has to be a fit. I think a lot of people were excited to pick tonight."

If the Florida Panthers don't trade away or add any picks, fans can expect them to select five times on Thursday.

Florida Panthers 2023 NHL Draft picks

Round 1: None

Round 2: 63rd overall

Round 3: None

Round 4: 127th overall

Round 5: 159th overall

Round 6: 191st overall

Round 7: 198th overall

