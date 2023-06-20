Florida Panthers rumors: Cats actively looking for Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad replacements for next season

The Florida Panthers, gearing up for the upcoming offseason, are reportedly looking to bolster their defensive lineup by targeting high-profile defensemen on short-term contracts. With notable injuries to key players Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour to start the season, the Panthers are exploring buy-low scenarios to offset their absence.

Despite their eagerness to be aggressive in the market, the Panthers face the challenge of accommodating the impending returns of Ekblad and Montour early into the next season. While contracts such as Patric Hornqvist's expiring and dead cap space provide some fresh cap room, the team must be mindful of allocating funds to account for Ekblad and Montour's recoveries. Consequently, their aggressiveness in the market may be somewhat limited due to their injuries.

The Panthers' approach involves convincing talented defensemen who have experienced setbacks in their NHL careers. Drawing inspiration from their recent run to the Stanley Cup Final and the presence of formidable forwards like Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov, the team hopes to entice defensemen who have faced challenging seasons.

Potential targets include players like Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was bought out, Matt Dumba following a tough season in Minnesota, and John Klingberg, who experienced a challenging year that culminated in Minnesota.

The Panthers aim to secure the services of these defensemen on short-term, cost-effective deals. By offering them an opportunity to join the Panthers' lineup and contribute to the power play, particularly with Ekblad and Montour out, the team hopes to revitalize their careers. Acquiring one or more top-four defensemen would significantly bolster their defensive core, fulfilling the Florida Panthers' objective for the upcoming season.

The Vegas Golden Knights dominate the Florida Panthers to claim the Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights achieved an impressive victory over the Florida Panthers with a resounding 9-3 score, securing their first-ever Stanley Cup win.

Captain Mark Stone played a pivotal role in the game, delivering a remarkable hat trick and exerting his dominance in the second period. This marked the first hat trick in a Stanley Cup final since Peter Forsberg accomplished the feat back in 1996 while playing for the Colorado Avalanche.

During the game, Stone capitalized on a break alongside Chandler Stephenson, executing a skillful maneuver near the opposing team's goal and successfully shooting the puck past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Only two minutes later, Vegas seized another opportunity as defenseman Nicolas Hague fired a shot into the net, further adding to their commanding lead.

