Florida Panthers star Sam Reinhart addresses his impending contract extension as exit talks intensify

As the NHL trade deadline draws closer, the hockey world's attention shifts to pending contract negotiations of their favorite stars. One among them is Florida Panther's star forward, Sam Reinhart.

With impending free agency looming, talks of Reinhart's potential exit from the Sunshine State have picked up pace over the past few weeks. However, the Florida Panthers player himself stepped forward to shed some light on the situation, (h/t DailyFaceoff)

"Being in a contract year isn't something new to me. I've got no problem with contract negotiations being ongoing; it's not taking away from my preparation or how I handle day-to-day. That's kind of where I stay in my head, kind of my focus."

The 28-year-old forward, who was acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres back in 2021, has become a vital part of the team's offensive core. While a number of teams would be looking to make a run for the former second-overall draft pick, Reinhart expressed his desire to stay put in Florida,

"The interest is definitely mutual and definitely positive. The goal is to stay in Florida. I love it in Florida, and I know they're happy to have me."

While negotiations remain ongoing, it'll be interesting to see how his new extension compares to his current contract which netted him a cool $19.5 million over three years.

Florida Panthers look to extend eight-game win streak against struggling Kings

The Florida Panthers are riding high on an impressive eight-game win streak, and tonight, they aim to continue their winning ways as they face the struggling Los Angeles Kings.

The Florida Panthers, currently second in the Atlantic division, have their eyes set on making yet another deep playoff run following last season's agonizing Stanley Cup exit at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Led by star forward Sam Reinhart, whose impending contract extension has been a focal point of recent discussions, the Florida Panthers have found the net an impressive 36 times through their winning streak.

On the flip side, the Los Angeles Kings find themselves in a challenging stretch. Having started the season well, the Kings currently find themselves in a spot after losing six games in a row.

Against the red-hot Florida Panthers, the Kings will have their work cut out to address the slump. With added home-field advantage, one would expect the Panthers to come out on top in this battle of East and West.