Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 17th 2023

Florida Panthers (10-5-1) gear up to face off against the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at the Honda Center on Friday, November 1. The game, scheduled to start at 10:00 PM ET, will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSFL and BSW.

Florida Panthers game preview

The Panthers have been enjoying a stellar season, showcasing their offensive prowess by averaging an impressive 3.13 goals per game. Leading the charge is the formidable trio of Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, who have collectively contributed 22 goals and 36 assists. This top-line dominance has been complemented by secondary scoring, as Evan Rodrigues, Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe have combined for 11 goals and 21 assists.

Adding a unique dimension to the Panthers' offensive arsenal are defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov, who have chipped in with four goals and 12 assists from the blue line.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

On the other side of the rink, the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) have been making waves with their offensive output, averaging 3.06 goals per game. The dynamic duo of Frank Vatrano and Mason McTavish has been leading the charge, amassing an impressive 18 goals and 14 assists on the top line. The Ducks' offensive depth has been evident, with players like Ryan Strome, Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson combining for 13 goals and 21 assists.

Defensively, Pavel Mintyukov and Cam Fowler have played a crucial role in supporting the Ducks' offensive efforts. With three goals and 16 assists between them, these blueliners have been instrumental in opening up scoring opportunities and contributing to the team's overall success.

Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks: Head-to-head and key numbers

In 21 games, the Anaheim Ducks recorded 9 wins, 12 losses, and 3 wins in overtime. The Florida Panthers played 21 games with 12 wins, 9 losses, and no draws or overtime wins. Anaheim Ducks secured 1 shootout win, while Florida Panthers did not participate in any shootouts. Florida Panthers averaged 3.2 goals per match, outscoring the Anaheim Ducks who averaged 2.6 goals. Both teams had three games go into overtime, with each securing three wins and three losses in those situations.

Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks: Prediction

The Panthers, coming off a 5-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks, are favored (-159) against the struggling Anaheim Ducks, who suffered an 8-2 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche.

With the Panthers' recent success and the Ducks as underdogs (+133), the odds suggest Florida will likely secure another win. The over/under set at 6.5.

Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes

Tip 3: Panthers to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score: Yes