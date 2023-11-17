Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 17th 2023

The Florida Panthers (10-5-1) will be hosting the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at Honda Center, Anaheim on Friday, Nov 17th, at 10 p.m. ET.

Currently, the Panthers hold the third position in the Eastern Conference with 21 points. On the other hand, Ducks stand seventh in the Western Conference with 18 points.

Make sure to watch the Panthers face off against the Ducks on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW.

Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Friday, November 17th, at 10 p.m. ET

: Friday, November 17th, at 10 p.m. ET Venue : Honda Center, Anaheim

: Honda Center, Anaheim Broadcast : ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: TuneIn Radio, and AM 560 Sports WQAM

A formidable offense has been the driving force behind the Ducks' achievements

The Anaheim Ducks are in the midst of an outstanding season, propelled by an offense that has surged to score 3.06 goals per game, including an impressive nine goals in the last three games.

Leading the charge on the top line, Frank Vatrano and Mason McTavish have amassed 18 goals and 14 assists. Additionally, Ryan Strome, Troy Terry, and Leo Carlsson have combined for 13 goals and 21 assists.

Defensive support from Pavel Mintyukov and Cam Fowler includes three goals and 16 assists from the point. However, the defensive aspect has been a challenge for the team, allowing an average of 3.19 goals per game.

Radko Gudas and Pavel Mintyukov have contributed a combined 2.0 defensive point shares, while the remainder of the unit has encountered difficulties, allowing opponents to easily find open shots on the net.

A standout performance comes from goaltender John Gibson. He boasts a .927 save percentage, a 2.19 GAA and saved an impressive 6.0 goals above average out of 247 shots.

The Ducks are dealing with injuries to Chase De Leo (knee) and Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), with the latter expected to miss six months. Furtermore, Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale are sidelined with lower body injuries.

Florida Panthers have impressed with stellar performances

The Florida Panthers are enjoying a stellar season, with their offense excelling and netting an impressive 3.27 goals per game.

Leading the charge on the top two lines, Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, and Matthew Tkachuk have contributed 21 goals and 35 assists.

Notably, Evan Rodrigues, Anton Lundell, and Carter Verhaeghe have also stepped up, tallying 11 goals and 20 assists.

The defensive duo of Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov has chipped in with four goals and 12 assists, expanding the team's offensive capabilities.

Despite the offensive prowess, the defense has been solid, conceding only 2.87 goals per game.

Gustav Forsling and Dmitry Kulikov have pooled their efforts, accumulating 2.4 defensive point shares and executing 42 blocked shots.

Adding to the defensive depth, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Niko Mikkola have amassed 1.6 defensive point shares.

Furthermore, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has demonstrated excellence with a .905 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA, making 0.7 goals saved above average on 337 shots.

Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour are both placed on injured reserve due to shoulder issues.