Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 30th Oct 2023

The Florida Panthers (4-3) and the Boston Bruins (7-0-1) are gearing up for a thrilling face-off at the TD Garden, Boston on Monday, October 30th, 2023.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, TNT, NHL Network, BSFL and Bally Sports.

The Bruins are riding a wave of success, having recently triumphed over the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in their last match, whereas the Florida Panthers are coming off a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken.

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins game details

Date and Time: Monday, 30th Oct at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Broadcast: ESPN+, NESN, TNT, NHL Network, BSFL, and Bally Sports

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: WQAM 560 AM and WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5

Florida Panthers game preview

The Panthers currently rank 21st in the league for offense, having scored 20 goals at an average rate of 2.9 per game. On the defensive front, the Panthers stand out with one of the league's top defenses, conceding just 20 goals, also averaging 2.9 per game, which positions them eighth in the league.

Their goal differential is even, placing them 16th in the league. In terms of power-play performance, the Florida Panthers have netted four goals on 25 chances, ranking 19th in the NHL, with a power-play percentage of 16%.

They've managed one shorthanded goal but have the 32nd-ranked penalty kill percentage in the league at 66.67%.

Faceoff success sees the Florida Panthers winning 49.6% of the time, ranking 19th in the NHL, while their shooting percentage of 8.4% positions them 23rd in the league. It's worth noting that the Panthers have yet to secure a shutout this season.

Florida Panthers key players and injury status

Sam Reinhart has been on fire for Florida Panthers, registering seven goals and two assists in seven games, resulting in a total of nine points for the season. Meanwhile, Evan Rodrigues has contributed two goals and six assists accumulating eight points this season.

On the offensive front, Matthew Tkachuk plays a crucial role for Florida Panthers, with one goal and six assists to his name.

In goaltending, Antony Stolarz maintains an impressive 1-0-0 record this season, boasting a remarkable .964 save percentage, which ranks third-best in the league. He has made 27 saves and allowed just one goal, leading to a 1.0 goals against average.

When it comes to Florida Panthers injuries, Aaron Ekblad is sidelined due to shoulder injury, Brandon Montour is also out with a shoulder injury, and Sam Bennett's status is questionable due to a lower body ailment.

Boston Bruins game preview

The Bruins are currently the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league with 26 total goals, averaging 3.2 per game. They also boast the league's best defense , giving up just 12 goals in total, which translates to an impressive 1.5 goals per game. Their exceptional goal differential of +14 leads all teams in the league.

In terms of power-play performance, the Bruins have netted five goals this season, ranking 16th in the NHL, and they've done so on 29 power-play opportunities. Their power-play conversion rate stands at 17.24%, ranking 17th in the league.

Furthermore, the Bruins have managed one shutout this season, and on average, they deliver 18.6 hits and block 15.3 shots per game.

Boston Bruins key players and injury status

David Pastrnak stands as one of Boston's top contributors this season, with a record of eight goals and five assists, totaling 13 points. Meanwhile, Charlie McAvoy has been consistent, securing one goal and seven assists for a total of eight points, averaging one point per game.

Brad Marchand has also played a crucial role, generating eight points for Boston across eight games this season, displaying a remarkable 18.2% shot conversion rate, which translates to four goals and four assists. In four games played, Jeremy Swayman (4-0-0) has allowed five goals.

As for Boston Bruins injuries, Milan Lucic is sidelined with a lower-body injury, and Jakub Lauko is out due to a facial injury.