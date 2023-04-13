Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL live on TV, channel list, and more

Thursday's matchup between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes looks to be a thrilling one.

On Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT, the Florida Panthers will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes at the FLA Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Canada's most popular sports network, TVAS, will broadcast the Panthers game against the Hurricanes on Thursday in Canada. Meanwhile, in the US, Bally Sports is covering this game. Florida will see it on Bally Sports Florida, and the Carolinas will see it on Ballly Sports South.

NHL fans who don't have access to cable TV have several streaming options to watch games online. The game will be broadcast on several platforms:

You can watch the Panthers/Hurricane match on Bally Sports South/Florida and Fox Sports South/Florida with DIRECTV STREAM's Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial, FuboTV's Pro or Elite Plan, which provides a 7-Day Free Trial, or with a subscription to Bally Sports+, which has a 7-Day Free Trial. If you live outside the local market, you can watch games with a subscription to ESPN+.

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Preview

Carolina Hurricanes v Florida Panthers

After tonight's game against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he had two trains of thinking, and which one he chose relied on how the New York Islanders game on Wednesday turned out.

The Islanders triumphed. The plan is A. The Panthers will "try and finish up the standings as far as we possibly can," according to Maurice. For the game, we'll dress in our finest lineup.

Florida will face the Boston Bruins with Game 1 possibly taking place on Monday night at Boston Garden if it loses in any way on Thursday night, earning them a second tiebreaker berth.

The Florida Panthers are being hosted by the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida has a 42-31-8 overall record and a 23-12-5 home record. In games where they scored three goals or more, the Panthers have a record of 39-12-6. Carolina has a 51-21-9 overall record and a 23-11-6 record on the road. With 256 goals scored overall and 206 goals allowed, the Hurricanes have a +50 goal difference.

This season's third meeting between these clubs will take place on Thursday. In the first meeting, the Panthers prevailed 3-0.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Panthers in scoring with 40 goals and 68 assists. Over the last 10 games, Carter Verhaeghe has accrued five goals and three assists. Sebastian Aho has 35 goals and 31 assists for the Hurricanes. Over the past ten games, Jesperi Kotkaniemi has had three goals and three assists.

