Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks : Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 12th, 2023

The Florida Panthers (8-4-1) are on a triumphant three-game winning streak and are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) at Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida.

The Sunday, November 12 matchup, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, is significant as both teams seek redemption from challenging starts to the season. It will be broadcast on NHL Network, ESPN+, NBCS-CHI and BSFL.

The Blackhawks find themselves near the bottom of the Central Division, while the Panthers, propelled by their recent victories, have ascended to the summit of the Atlantic Division.

With aspirations of divisional improvement, both teams anticipate a competitive and impactful game.

Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game day guide

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov.12th at 1 p.m. ET.

Venue: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida

Broadcast: ESPN+, NHL Network, NBCS, and BSFL

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: NHL Live Radio Stream & Broadcast and TuneIn Radio

The backbone of the Florida Panthers is their stellar defense, guiding the team to success

The Florida Panthers are in the midst of a promising season, highlighted by a potent offense that averages 3.08 goals per game and has scored 14 goals in the last three games.

Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov lead the top line, accumulating an impressive 14 goals and 17 assists.

Additional offense support comes from Matthew Tkachuk, Evan Rodrigues, and Cartar Verhaeghe, who have combined for 11 goals and 22 assists.

Defensemen Oliver-Ekman Larsson has added three goals and four assists, contributing to the team's offensive success.

Despite offensive challenges, the Florida Panthers' defense has been stellar, allowing only 2.85 goals per game.

Defensive pairings featuring Gustav Forsling, Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson have excelled, amassing a combined 2.0 defensive point shares.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been a key asset with a .907 save percentage, a 2.65 GAA, and 0.1 goals saved above average.

Injuries include Sam Bennett (Lower body - Questionable), Aaron Ekblad (Shoulder - Out), and Brandon Montour (Shoulder - Out).

The Chicago Blackhawks find themselves in a scoring slump, encountering obstacles on the offensive end

The Blackhawks find themselves struggling at the outset of the season, facing offensive challenges and mustering only 2.58 goals per game.

Although Connor Bedard, Corey Perry and Nick Foligno have contributed 12 goals and 15 assists, the remainder of the offensive lineup has encountered difficulties.

With only four skaters having scored three goals or more, the offense appears top-heavy, making it susceptible to opposing defenses.

Defensive struggles persist as well, with the team allowing an average of 3.42 goals per game.

While Seth Jones, Alex Vlasic, and Wyatt Kaiser have combined for 1.8 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit has faltered, providing opponents with easy opportunities to find the net.

The silver lining lies in the performance of goaltender Petr Mrazek, who boasts a .921 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA, making 266 saves with 4.7 goals saved above average.

Blackhawks injuries include Luke Philp (Achilles - Out), Samuel Savoie (Leg - Out), Colin Blackwell (Lower Body - Out), Taylor Hall (Undisclosed - Questionable), and Jarred Tinordi (Undisclosed - Questionable).