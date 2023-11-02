Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 2nd Nov 2023

The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) will face off against the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX will broadcast the game.

In the previous game, the Florida Panthers fell to the Boston Bruins in overtime with a score of 3-2. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are riding high after a 4-3 overtime win against the New York Islanders.

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time : Nov 2nd, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Broadcast: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

Live Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio 104.5 FM and WXYT-FM (97.1 Red Wings Radio Affiliates)

Florida Panthers have excelled under outstanding defensive leadership

The Florida Panthers are enjoying a successful season, although they're eager to boost their offense, which has been averaging just 2.75 goals per game.

The trio of Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Evan Rodrigues has managed to produce 12 goals and 15 assists but the remaining of the offensive unit has faced difficulties.

Only five skaters have scored two goals or more, making it easier for opposing defenses to stifle the top-heavy offense.

On the flip side, the defense has excelled, allowing a mere 2.88 goals per game, with just six goals conceded in the last three games.

Leading the top two pairings, Gustav Forsling and Dmitry Kulikov have also made crucial contributions.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has delivered impressive performance with a .903 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average, facing 206 shots.

In the injury front, Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad is out with a lower body injury and Sam Bennett is out with a shoulder injury.

The Detroit Red Wings strength lies in their formidable offensive prowess

The Red Wings have embarked on a strong start to the season, thanks to their high scoring offense, which averages an impressive 4.00 goals per game.

Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Lucas Raymond have been the driving force behind the top two lines, accumulating a combined 16 goals and 20 assists.

The rest of the offensive squad has also risen to the occasion, with Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher, and Joe Veleno contributing 10 goals and nine assists.

Defensemen Mortiz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere have added to the offensive production with four goals and 15 assists from the blue line.

However, on the defensive side, the team has faced struggles, conceding an average of 3.10 goals per game.

Justin Holl and Jake Walman have managed to generate 1.3 defensive point shares and block 33 shots. However, the remainder of the defensive unit has faced difficulties, allowing opponents numerous opportunities to find the back of the net.

In goal, Ville Husso has experienced challenges, posting a .900 save percentage and a 3.28 goals-against average after facing 229 shots.

On the injury front, Robby Fabbri is out with a lower body injury and Matt Luff is out with an upper body injury.