Florida Panthers vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more

The 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season day three holds an exciting matchup as the Florida Panthers face the Minnesota Wild. The game is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. EDT and will be hosted at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Hockey fans are in for a thrilling start to the season, and both teams have high hopes of success.

Florida Panthers preview

The Florida Panthers enter the season with aspirations of building on their impressive performance from the previous year. Last season, they made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals, and with their core group remaining intact, they are eying for the championship.

Key players such as Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe contributed a remarkable 105 goals and 155 assists, leading the way for the top two lines. However, the Panthers boast depth throughout their roster, with contributors like Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Eetu Luostarinen, who combined for 64 goals and 86 assists.

On the blue line, defenseman Gustav Forsling is expected to play a crucial role in opening up the offense after his impressive 13 goals and 28 assists last season.

Minnesota Wild preview

On the other side of the ice, the Minnesota Wild are determined to elevate themselves to become strong contenders for the Stanley Cup this season. Despite the third-best record in the Central Division, the Wild were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last year.

The team will rely heavily on stars like Kirill Kaprizov, who tallied 40 goals and 35 assists, and contributors like Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy, who combined for 53 goals and 77 assists. The Wild also acquired Patrick Maroon during the offseason, adding valuable playoff experience to the roster as a three-time Stanley Cup winner.

Florida Panthers Projected Lines

Forwards

CARTER VERHAEGHE ALEKSANDER BARKOV EVAN RODRIGUES NICK COUSINS EETU LUOSTARINEN MATTHEW TKACHUK MACKIE SAMOSKEVICH ANTON LUNDELL SAM REINHART RYAN LOMBERG KEVIN STENLUND STEVEN LORENTZ

Defenceman

GUSTAV FORSLING OLIVER EKMAN-LARSSON NIKO MIKKOLA DMITRY KULIKOV JOSH MAHURA UVIS BALINSKIS

Goalie

SERGEI BOBROVSKY ANTHONY STOLARZ

Minnesota Wild Projected Lines

Forwards

KIRILL KAPRIZOV RYAN HARTMAN MATS ZUCCARELLO MARCUS JOHANSSON JOEL ERIKSSON EK MATTHEW BOLDY MARCUS FOLIGNO MARCO ROSSI FREDERICK GAUDREAU PATRICK MAROON CONNOR DEWAR BRANDON DUHAIME

Defenceman

JONAS BRODIN BROCK FABER JACOB MIDDLETON ALEX GOLIGOSKI JON MERRILL CALEN ADDISON

Goalie

FILIP GUSTAVSSON MARC-ANDRE FLEURY

Florida Panthers vs Minnesota Wild odds & predictions

In this upcoming matchup, the Florida Panthers are listed as slight underdogs with odds at +105, while the Minnesota Wild hold the favorite position with odds at -125. The over/under line for total combined goals is set at 6.5, with anticipated scoring in the game.

The Panthers have dominated their recent meetings with the Wild. Last season, they swept the series, including a shootout victory on Feb. 13. The Wild have struggled, losing five straight games to the Panthers and going 3-7 in their past 10 matchups. Florida has also won three in a row in Minnesota.

Given their strong recent performance and historical trends, the Panthers will most likely secure the win.

Poll : Who will win? Florida Panthers Minnesota Wild 0 votes