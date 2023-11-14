Florida Panthers vs San Jose Sharks: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 14th 2023

The Florida Panthers are set to face off against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Tuesday, November 14, with puck drop scheduled for 10:30 PM ET. Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Florida Panthers vs San Jose Sharks: Preview

The Panthers are entering the contest on a hot streak, having secured a 4-3 home victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in their previous game on Sunday. This win extended their current winning streak to four games, and the team has only suffered two losses in their last nine matchups.

In the Sunday clash against the Blackhawks, the Panthers showcased their offensive prowess by outshooting their opponents 32-26. The power-play unit was particularly effective, converting two of their four opportunities. Sam Reinhart emerged as a key player for Florida, contributing with both goals and assists. Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk also played crucial roles, each tallying two assists in the victory.

On the other side of the ice, the San Jose Sharks are coming off two consecutive losses, falling to the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 5-0 and the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 defeat. Despite a promising two-game winning streak against the Philadelphia Flyers (2-1) and the Edmonton Oilers (3-2), the Sharks currently find themselves at the bottom of the league standings with just five points from their first 15 games.

In their recent outing against the Ducks, the Sharks faced a significant defensive challenge, allowing a staggering 44 shots on goal. The penalty kill struggled as well, with Anaheim capitalizing on two of their five power-play opportunities. In contrast, the Sharks managed only 26 shots on the Ducks' netminder and failed to capitalize on three power-play chances.

Panthers vs Sharks: Head-to-Head and key numbers

The Florida Panthers have secured victory in 17 out of the 22 games against the San Jose Sharks. Goal-scoring has been a highlight in these games, with both teams collectively averaging an impressive 5.7 goals per match. The Panthers averaged 3.4 goals per game, while the Sharks trail with an average of 2.4 goals per match. The Sharks have secured three wins in overtime. Penalty shootouts have favored the Sharks, who have secured three wins in shootout situations.

Florida Panthers vs San Jose Sharks: Predictions

The Florida Panthers enter the upcoming game as heavy favorites with odds of -277, while the San Jose Sharks are the underdogs at +220. The over/under is set at 6.5.

Recent performances showcase Florida's 4-3 victory at home against the Chicago Blackhawks, suggesting they're poised for success. The Panthers are strongly anticipated to secure a win in this matchup.

Panthers vs Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over six goals: Yes

Tip 3: Panthers to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score: Yes