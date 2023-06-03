Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 1: How to watch, TV channel list, live stream details & more - 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

The Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights face off in Game 1 of the highly anticipated Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday. The clash of titans promises to be a thrilling contest that will keep hockey fans on the edge of their seats.

The game starts at 8:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on various channels including truTV, CBC, SN (Sportsnet), and TVAS (TVA Sports). These channels will provide extensive coverage of the game, delivering in-depth commentary and analysis for viewers.

If you're unable to watch the game on television, there are several streaming options available to ensure that you don't miss any of the heart-pounding action. Some of the popular streaming services are DTV STREAM, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube. They will offer live streaming of the game, allowing fans to watch the action unfold on their preferred devices.

These streaming platforms often provide additional features like multi-camera angles, instant replays and interactive statistics to enhance the viewing experience.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers: Preview

The matchup will deliver a first Stanley Cup winner, as the Golden Kinghts and Florida Panthers haven't won the competition before.

In their inaugural 2017-18 season, the Vegas Golden Knights unexpectedly made the Stanley Cup Finals. They have retained six players from that historic expansion team: Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, William Carrier, Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb. Despite their impressive run, they fell short, losing tp Washington Capitals in five games.

Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have been the unexpected sensation of this postseason. Despite being the eighth seed, they eliminated the formidable Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes to reach their first Stanley Cup final since 1996. However, in their previous appearance in the final, they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche.

Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights, with a record of 7-3, a goals-against average of 2.07, and a save percentage of .937, faces off against Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers. Bobrovsky holds a record of 11-2, a goals-against average of 2.21, and a save percentage of .935.

