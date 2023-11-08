Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 8th 2023

The Florida Panthers are set to clash against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Florida has alternate wins and losses in their last five games, while Washington has won four games in their last five.

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals: Game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV Broadcast: TNT and MAX

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on 106.7 The Fan, Capitals Radio 24/7

Florida Panthers game preview

The Florida Panthers have a 6-4-1 record this season after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in their most recent game.

The Panthers are scoring 2.82 goals per game while allowing 2.91 goals per game. Their power play success rate stands at around 13.5% while the penalty kill stands at about 71.1%. They are considered favorites with money line odds of -139

Florida Panthers key players and injury status

Sam Reinhart has been a big offensive contributor for Florida this season, tallying 13 points (eight goals and five assists). Matthew Tkachuk has two goals and eight assists for a total of ten points (averaging 0.9 per game).

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been performing well boasting a save percentage of .904 and goals against average of 2.68.

Sam Bennett (Lower Body), Aaron Ekblad (Shoulder) and Brandon Montour (Shoulder) are out due to injuries.

Washington Capitals game preview

The Washington Capitals have a record of 5-4-1 this season after winning their last game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, 2-1.

Washington Capitals are scoring 1.90 goals per game while allowing 3.00 goals against them on average. Their power play success rate stands at 9.7% while penalty kill stands at 79.4%.

Capitals are considered underdogs with moneyline odds of +116.

Washington Capitals key players and injury status

Ovechkin has been a key player for Washington, contributing two goals and six assists resulting in a total of eight points. John Carlson has seven points in 10 games, scoring one goal and six assists. Furthermore, goaltender Darcy Kuemper has struggled with a save percentage of .899 and has goals against an average of 2.94.

Joel Edmundson (Hand), Nicklas Backstrom (Personal), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), and Nic Dowd (Upper Body) are unavailable for this game.